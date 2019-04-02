Scally, Yow, Ocampo-Chavez headline Wicky’s first roster with U.S. U-17 MNT

New U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team head coach Raphael Wicky will oversee his first camp later this week, as the team continues preparations for May’s Concacaf U-17 Championship.

Tuesday saw the Swiss boss name his first 26-player roster as the team heads into their final camp before the start of the competition. Joe Scally, Griffin Yow, and Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez headlined Wicky’s roster which will suit up for camp running from April 4-8.

“I’m really excited to begin this journey with my new team,” Wicky said. “I’m looking forward to meeting both the players and the staff. I have spent a lot of time watching film and studying the players, as well as talking with clubs and U.S. Soccer leaders, which has prepared me well for this camp. Now, I finally get a chance to work with the players in person and prepare them for World Cup qualifying.”

17 clubs are represented on this current roster with Canada, Mexico, England, and the Netherlands as the four internationally based countries.

Seattle Sounders midfielder Daniel Leyva is making his first appearance with the U-17’s, while nine players have seen professional minutes in 2019.

The U.S. kick off group stage play against Canada on May 2, before facing Barbados May 4 and Guatemala May 6. The 2019 Concacaf U-17 Championship will be held at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Here’s the entire U.S. U-17 YNT roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Aaron Cervantes (Orange County SC; Chino Hills, Calif.), Bryan Dowd (FC United; Willow Springs, Ill.), Damian Las (Chicago Fire; Norridge, Ill.), Chituru Odunze (Vancouver Whitecaps FC/CAN; Calgary, Alberta)

DEFENDERS: Axel Alejandre (FC United; Chicago, Ill.), Adam Armour (North Carolina FC; Cary, N.C.) Mauricio Cuevas (LA Galaxy; Los Angeles, Calif.), Tayvon Gray (New York City FC; Bronx, N.Y.), Kobe Hernandez (LA Galaxy; Los Angeles, Calif.), Antino Lopez (Shattuck – St. Mary’s; Las Vegas, Nev.), Joe Scally (New York City FC; Lake Grove, N.Y.), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; Chatham, N.J.)

MIDFIELDERS: Gilbert Fuentes (San Jose Earthquakes; Tracy, Calif.), Bryang Kayo (D.C. United; Poolesville, Md.), Daniel Leyva (Seattle Sounders FC; Las Vegas, Nev.), Adam Saldana (LA Galaxy; Panorama City, Calif.), Peter Stroud (West Ham United/ENG; Chester, N.J.)

FORWARDS: Sagir David Arce (Morelia/MEX; Chihuahua, Mexico), Jack de Vries (Philadelphia Union; Wayne, Pa.), Cameron Dunbar (LA Galaxy; Chula Vista, Calif.), Andres Jasson (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez (Seattle Sounders FC; Kent, Wash.), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; McKinney, Texas), Joshua Pynadath (Ajax/NED; Los Altos Hills, Calif.), Giovanni Reyna (Unattached; Bedford, N.Y.), Griffin Yow (D.C. United; Clifton, Va.)