Tuesday UCL Rewind: Ajax top Tottenham in London

Ajax continued their impressive UEFA Champions League run defeating yet another top European side away from home. The Dutch club defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday in the first leg of the UCL semifinal.

The lone goal was scored by Donny van de Beek in the 15th minute, slotting home from inside the penalty area. The goal came after typically impressive buildup play which led to a clear chance for the Dutchman.

David Neres moved the ball to Lasse Schone who continued the move to Hakim Ziyech at the edge of the penalty area. The Moroccan found a gap between the Tottenham Hotspur defense and picked out van de Beek who made no mistake.

Half chances came for either side with the best of the bunch falling for Ajax’s Neres in the 78th minute when the Brazilian struck the post. Spurs rose highest on multiple set pieces just missing out on the equalizer which never came.

Jan Vertonghen may be the latest Spur added to a lengthy injury list after colliding with Toby Alderweireld in the opposition’s penalty area. The Belgian attempted to return back to the field after getting up with blood all over his face, but ultimately left with a very apparent problem with his head.

Ajax now heads back to Amsterdam and could be headed to their first final in over two decades, thanks to a series of impressive results for the young team.