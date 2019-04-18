SBISoccer.com

USMNT to host Venezuela in Cincinnati in final Gold Cup tune-up

USMNT to host Venezuela in Cincinnati in final Gold Cup tune-up

Featured

USMNT to host Venezuela in Cincinnati in final Gold Cup tune-up

By 5 hours ago

By: |

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s last game before the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup will take place at a new venue for the program.

Gregg Berhalter’s team will host Venezuela at Nippert Stadium, the current home of FC Cincinnati, on June 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

The game will be the first-ever USMNT contest played in the Queen City, and it will be the second of two friendlies the team will play ahead of the Gold Cup.

The other game hasn’t been announced yet, but D.C. United’s Audi Field has been rumored as a host venue.

The USMNT starts the Gold Cup group stage nine days later in Minnesota against Guyana.

, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

1 comment
  • ac

    Interesting if Pulisic will play in the Gold Cup if he’s about to move to Chelsea and needs integration ….

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home