USMNT to host Venezuela in Cincinnati in final Gold Cup tune-up

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s last game before the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup will take place at a new venue for the program.

Gregg Berhalter’s team will host Venezuela at Nippert Stadium, the current home of FC Cincinnati, on June 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

The game will be the first-ever USMNT contest played in the Queen City, and it will be the second of two friendlies the team will play ahead of the Gold Cup.

The other game hasn’t been announced yet, but D.C. United’s Audi Field has been rumored as a host venue.

The USMNT starts the Gold Cup group stage nine days later in Minnesota against Guyana.