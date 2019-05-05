Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Gyau, Wooten, and more

Duisburg are at the bottom of the 2.Bundesliga table but showed some life on Sunday in a 2-0 win over Holstein Kiel.

Joe Gyau got a rare start for Duisburg and scored his second goal of the season, which proved to be the winning goal. Gyau’s long-range effort found the bottom-left corner to put the visitors ahead 1-0. They would score an insurance goal in the 68th minute to move four points from safety with two matches left.

Gyau finished the match with two successful duels, one block, and one interception. Duisburg next face Heidenheim on May 12th before finishing the season at Hamburg on May 19th.

Elsewhere, Andrew Wooten bagged a brace in a 3-2 road win for Sandhausen while Tim Ream earned another start for Fulham. Shaq Moore found the back of the net for Levante B in a 3-1 loss, Richard Ledezma scored his first goal for PSV’s U-19 squad, and Timothy Weah got the start as Celtic clinched the Scottish Premier League trophy at Aberdeen.

Duane Holmes returned to Derby County’s starting XI as the Rams clinched a berth in the EFL Championship playoffs. Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic earned a win at home against Millwall, Weston McKennie and Schalke earned a point in a 0-0 draw, and Christian Pulisic scored for Borussia Dortmund.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin dressed but did not play in Newcastle United’s 3-2 loss to Liverpool on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman dressed but did not play in Bournemouth’s 1-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday.

Danny Williams did not dress in Huddersfield Town’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 0-0 draw with Birmingham City on Sunday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City on Sunday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Swansea City’s 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 1-0 win over Millwall on Sunday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Duane Holmes started and played 65 minutes in Derby County’s 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch started and played 56 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-1 loss to Southend United on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu is OUT for Rennes.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 0-0 draw with Augsburg on Sunday.

Christian Pulisic started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 1-1 draw with Freiburg on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 6-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Josh Sargent dressed but did not play for Werder Bremen.

Timothy Tillman dressed but did not play for Nuremberg.

Aron Johannsson did not dress for Werder Bremen.

Tyler Adams did not dress (Injury) in RB Leipzig’s 3-3 draw with Mainz on Friday.

John Brooks did not dress (Injury) in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 win over Nuremburg on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Bobby Wood, Sebastian Soto did not dress in Hannover’s 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten started, scored TWO goals, and played 90 minutes in Sandhausen’s 3-2 win over Heidenheim on Saturday.

Joe Gyau started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Duisburg’s 2-0 win over Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Koln on Monday.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines came off the bench and played two minutes in FC Zwickau’s 5-2 win over 1860 Munich on Saturday.

REGIONALLIGA

Haji Wright started and played 90 minutes in Schalke U-23’s 2-0 win over Gutersloh on Saturday.

Chris Gloster started and played 90 minutes in Hannover U-23’s 1-1 draw with Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin U-23’s face Budissa Bausten on Sunday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Michael Edwards started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 5-1 win over Havelse on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez did not dress for Wolfsburg.

Alex Mendez and Freiburg face Stuttgarter Kickers on Sunday.

Max Rugova and Nuremberg face Stuttgart on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 1-0 win over Queretaro on Saturday.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 2-1 win over Pachuca on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Monterrey on Sunday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress for Queretaro.

Michael Orozco did not dress in Lobos 4-0 loss to Toluca on Sunday.

Jose Torres did not dress in Puebla’s 4-0 loss to Club Tijuana on Saturday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin, Fernando Arce and Dorados de Sinaloa face Atletico de San Luis on Sunday.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Levante B’s 3-1 loss to Villarreal B on Saturday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Eredivisie play is off until May 12th.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest did not dress in Jong Ajax’s 8-0 win over Almere City on Friday.

U-19 Eredivisie

Richard Ledezma started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Jong PSV’s 1-1 draw with NAC Breda on Saturday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 1-0 win over Gent on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike dresed but did not play in Kortrijk’s 2-1 win over Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Esbjerg on Monday.

Mike Lansing did not dress in Aalborg’s 1-0 loss to Aarhus on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis and Hobro are off until May 12th.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Timothy Weah started and played 73 minutes in Celtic’s 3-0 win over Aberdeen on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 87 minutes in Motherwell’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren on Saturday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes dressed but did not play in Dundee United’s 1-0 loss to Greenock Morton on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall dressed but did not play in Malmo’s 2-1 win over Falkenbergs on Sunday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt did not dress in Rheindorf Altach’s 0-0 draw with Mattersburg on Saturday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud started and played 67 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 2-1 loss to Pohang Steelers on Saturday.

Argentina

Copa de Superliga

Joel Sonora came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Talleres de Cordoba’s 2-0 loss to Atletico Tucuman on Saturday.