Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Sabbi, Amon, and more

Hobro needed a top performance on the road at Vejle on Sunday to avoid relegation from the Danish Superliagen.

After losing the first leg 1-0 at home, Hobro dug deep and got a masterclass performance from Emmanuel Sabbi to pick up a 2-0 road win in extra time. Sabbi assisted on Hobro’s equalizer in the first/half before scoring the game-winning goal to keep Hobro in the top-flight.

Sabbi’s sixth goal of the season in all competitions came in the 103rd minute which proved to be the difference. The 21-year-old will remain in the top-flight next season, along with teammate Christian Cappis.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Amon scored for Nordsjaelland in league play while Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen did just enough to avoid relegation in Germany’s second-tier. Christian Pulisic registered an assist in his final Bundesliga match for Borussia Dortmund. Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge picked up another victory at home.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 0-0 draw with Stuttgart on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Tyler Adams started and played 64 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 2-1 loss to Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Nuremberg’s 5-1 loss to Freiburg on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson came off the bench and played three minutes for Werder Bremen.

Alfredo Morales came off the bench and played one minute in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 win over Hannover on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Josh Sargent dressed but did not play.

Fabian Johnson did not dress for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bobby Wood did not dress for Hannover.

John Brooks is OUT for Wolfsburg.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten started and played 90 minutes in Sandhausen’s 2-2 draw with Regensburg on Sunday.

Joe Gyau started and played 90 minutes in Duisburg’s 3-0 loss to Hamburg on Sunday.

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-1 win over St. Pauli on Sunday.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines dressed but did not play in FC Zwickau’s 2-0 win over Preuben Munster on Saturday.

REGIONALLIGA

Haji Wright started and played 90 minutes in Schalke U-23’s 3-0 win over Westfalia Rhynern on Sunday.

Chris Gloster did not dress in Hannover U-23’s 1-1 draw with Hamburg on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann started and played 90 minutes in Hertha Berlin U-23’s 2-2 draw with Optik Rathenow on Saturday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Ulysses Llanez, Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg face Stuttgart on Monday.

Mexico

Liga MX

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Club America on Thursday and Sunday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore dressed but did not play in Levante’s 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Netherlands

U-19 Eredivisie

Richard Ledezma and Jong PSV face AZ U-19 on Saturday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 3-2 win over Antwerp on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike dressed but did not play in Kortrijk’s 4-0 win over Cercle Brugge on Friday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon started, scored ONE goal, and played 46 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 2-2 draw with Odense on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started, scored ONE goal, registered ONE assist, and played 115 minutes in Hobro’s 2-0 extra time win over Vejle on Sunday.

Christian Cappis came off the bench and played 55 minutes for Hobro.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Gboly Ariyibi started, registered ONE assist, and played 88 minutes in Motherwell’s 3-2 win over Livingston on Saturday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts 2-1 loss to Celtic on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 3-0 win over Inverness CT on Friday. Dundee United next faces St. Mirren for a place in the Scottish Premier League.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall dressed but did not play in Malmo’s 1-0 win over Kalmar on Sunday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt did not dress in Rheindorf Altach’s 3-1 win over Hartberg on Saturday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud started and played 79 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 3-1 win over Suwon Bluewings on Saturday.