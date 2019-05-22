Chad Marshall announces retirement

Chad Marshall is calling it a career.

The Seattle Sounders announced on Wednesday that the 34-year-old Marshall is retiring, effective immediately. Marshall spent 16 years as an MLS defender, playing with both the Sounders and Columbus Crew.

“After more than 15 years of living my childhood dream, the time has come for me to hang up the boots,” Marshall said. “I’d like to thank everyone that has played a part in my career. To my teammates, support staff and coaches: you’ve been my second family. The locker room is what I’ll miss the most.”

“Thank you to the fans of Seattle and Columbus for supporting me throughout the years, as well as the Sounders FC and Columbus Crew SC organizations for giving me a chance to represent them on the field. Most importantly, I’d like to thank my family. I’m forever indebted to them for the sacrifices they’ve made in allowing me to pursue this dream. From heartbreaking losses to MLS Cup wins, own goals to cartwheels, it’s been a blast.”

A former No. 2 selection in the 2004 MLS SuperDraft, Marshall lifted two MLS Cups and one U.S. Open Cup in his lengthy career. He also was named MLS Defender of the Year three times, made MLS Best XI four times, and was an MLS All-Star four times.

He totaled over 430 combined appearances during his career while scoring 26 goals and adding 16 assists. Marshall’s final appearance came on May 4th, but has dealt with a right knee injury since.

“When we traded for Chad back in December of 2013, Head Coach Sigi Schmid really believed in him, and he challenged us to go and get one of the best defenders in league history,” Sounders FC Owner Adrian Hanauer said.

“Despite being a known commodity across MLS, Chad still exceeded all of our expectations during his time in Seattle. On top of his exceptional play on the field, Chad brought a level of veteran stability and leadership to the locker room and was an excellent member of the Seattle community. On behalf of the club, I extend my heartfelt thanks for his service and consider it an honor to have watched him in Rave Green.”