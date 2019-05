Championship Sunday headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The English Premier League comes to a close this weekend with all 20 teams set to play at 10 a.m. EST on Sunday.

The two headlining matches in England’s top flight include Manchester City, who will be visiting Brighton & Hove Albion, while Liverpool faces Wolverhampton Wanderers.

La Liga will be following a similar system as all the teams are set to compete on Sunday with Getafe hoping to secure a top-four finish as they face Barcelona. Sevilla, who are chasing down Getafe will face Atletico Madrid, while Valencia, who are also in the mix, will host Deportivo Alaves.

Bayern Munich has the opportunity to seal another Bundesliga title with a win this weekend as the current league leaders host RB Leipzig on Saturday. Borussia Dortmund will host Fortuna Düsseldorf and need three points, as well as a result in favor of Leipzig to stay in contention for the title.

The top four battle will continue in Italy as well as Atalanta will look to hold their place when they host Genoa on Saturday. AC Milan will visit Fiorentina with the former hoping to crack into the top four. Roma remains in the mix but faces more difficult competition when they host Juventus on Sunday.

Olympique Lyonnais are currently in position to play in a UEFA Champions League qualifier at the start of next campaign but will have to outlast Saint-Etienne throughout the rest of the season who sit just one point behind them. Lyon will visit Marseille on Sunday while Saint-Etienne hosts Montpellier on Friday.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:

Friday

Ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Saint-Étienne vs Montpellier

Major League Soccer

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hartford Athletic vs Memphis 901 FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Austin Bold FC vs OKC Energy FC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising FC vs Rio Grande Valley FC

Scottish Premiership

2:45 p.m. – B/R Live – Aberdeen vs Hearts

Belgian First Division A

2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Standard Liège vs Gent

English Football League Two

2:45 p.m. – B/R Live – Tranmere Rovers vs Forest Green Rovers

A-League

6:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Perth Glory vs Adelaide United

Saturday

Italian Serie A

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Atalanta vs Genoa

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Lazio

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Milan

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Düsseldorf

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Bayer Leverkusen vs Schalke 04

9:30 a.m. – Univison Deportes – RB Leipzig vs Bayern München

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Augsburg vs Hertha BSC

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hannover 96 vs Freiburg

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Nürnberg vs Borussia M’gladbach

Ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Angers SCO vs PSG

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Amiens SC vs Toulouse

2 p.m. – beIN Sports – Caen vs Reims

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs Strasbourg

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs Nantes

2 p.m. – beIN Sports – Nîmes vs Monaco

Major League Soccer

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs Montreal Impact

2 p.m. – Univision Deportes – FC Dallas vs New York Red Bulls

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union

4 p.m. – ESPN – LA Galaxy vs New York City FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbus Crew SC vs Los Angeles FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New England Revolution vs San Jose Earthquakes

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chicago Fire vs Minnesota United FC

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo

English Football League Championship

7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Aston Villa vs West Bromwich Albion

12:15 p.m. – ESPN+ – Derby County vs Leeds United

Liga MX

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Tigres UANL vs Pachuca

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – León vs Tijuana

Turkish Super Lig

9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Rizespor vs Galatasaray

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Fenerbahçe vs Akhisar Belediyespor

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs Loudoun United FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs Saint Louis FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Birmingham Legion FC vs Louisville City FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs Swope Park Rangers

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Antonio FC vs Orange County SC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic FC vs Reno 1868 FC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights FC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

English Football League One

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sunderland vs Portsmouth

USL League One

4:20 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Texas SC vs Orlando City B

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs Forward Madison FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs FC Tucson

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lansing Ignite FC vs Greenville Triumph SC

Sunday

English Premier League

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

10 a.m. – MSNBC – Burnley vs Arsenal

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Live – Crystal Palace vs AFC Bournemouth

10 a.m. – Olympic Channel – Fulham vs Newcastle United

10 a.m. – CNBC – Leicester City vs Chelsea

10 a.m. – NBC – Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

10 a.m. – USA Network – Manchester United vs Cardiff City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Live – Southampton vs Huddersfield Town

10 a.m. – SyFy – Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

10 a.m. – Golf Channel – Watford vs West Ham United

La Liga

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Athletic Club vs Celta de Vigo

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Atlético Madrid vs Sevilla

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Barcelona vs Getafe

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Real Betis vs Huesca

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Girona vs Levante

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Rayo Vallecano vs Real Valladolid

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Valencia vs Deportivo Alavés

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Villarreal vs Eibar

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Leganés vs Espanyol

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid

Italian Serie A

6:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Torino vs Sassuolo

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs Empoli

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Frosinone vs Udinese

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – SPAL vs Napoli

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Roma vs Juventus

German Bundesliga

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz 05

Ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Rennes vs Guingamp

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs Bordeaux

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Olympique Marseille vs Olympique Lyonnais

Major League Soccer

2:30 p.m. – FOX Network – Atlanta United vs Orlando City SC

7 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – D.C. United vs Sporting Kansas City

German 2. Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Köln vs Jahn Regensburg

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Holstein Kiel vs Dynamo Dresden

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs Heidenheim

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs Magdeburg

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Ingolstadt vs Darmstadt 98

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs Arminia Bielefeld

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – St. Pauli vs Bochum

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs Greuther Fürth

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Paderborn vs Hamburger SV

Eredivisie

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs ADO Den Haag

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – AZ vs PSV

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs Utrecht

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Groningen vs Fortuna Sittard

Liga MX

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs América

9 p.m. – FOX Deportes – Monterrey vs Necaxa

USL Championship

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury FC vs North Carolina FC

4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tacoma Defiance vs Portland Timbers 2

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bethlehem Steel FC vs Atlanta United 2

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – El Paso Locomotive FC vs New Mexico United

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy II vs Fresno FC

English Football League One

7:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Doncaster Rovers vs Charlton Athletic

English Football League Two

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Mansfield Town vs Newport County

Scottish Premiership

7 a.m. – B/R Live – Rangers vs Celtic

Allsvenskan

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Djurgården vs AIK

Belgian First Division A

8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Antwerp vs Anderlecht

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Club Brugge vs Genk

A-League

5 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory

USL League One

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – South Georgia Tormenta FC vs Toronto FC II

Women’s Friendly

4:30 p.m. – FOX Network – USA vs South Africa