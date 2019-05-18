Danny Williams released by Huddersfield Town

Danny Williams’ tenure with Huddersfield Town is over.

The club announced that Williams was one of five players released on Friday. Williams, 30, played a major role in Huddersfield Town remaining a Premier League side in 2018-19 but injuries hampered him this past season, as the Terriers could not avoid relegation.

Williams made only six appearances this season for the Terriers, with one coming in the EFL Cup. The German-American midfielder joined Huddersfield Town from Reading in 2017 and totaled 28 total appearances for the club.

Now a free agent, Williams can sign with any team he chooses. It is unsure if Williams will remain in the Premier League or join up with a second-tier side in England to earn consistent minutes.

Williams is also known for making his U.S. Men’s National Team debut in 2011, back under former head coach Jurgen Klinsmann.