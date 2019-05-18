FIFA approves change of association request for Boyd

Tyler Boyd is officially part of the U.S. Men’s National Team player pool.
U.S. Soccer confirmed on Saturday that FIFA approved Boyd’s one-time switch to be eligible for selection by the USMNT. Boyd previously represented New Zealand at youth levels.
A dual-citizen of New Zealand and the U.S., Boyd has appeared in six friendlies for the All Whites senior team but now can be called in by USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter.
The 24-year-old currently is under contract with Vitoria Guimarães of the Portuguese top-flight. He’s on-loan with Turkish side Ankaragücü, where he’s registered five goals and four assists in 13 appearances this season.
Boyd has also spent time with Tondela, Wellington Phoenix, and Waikato FC.
So the immediate question is where does he fit in the depth chart right now, and where will he be in 2 years? Based on what I’ve seen of Berhalters LW selections I’d have to guess that Boyd would likely be an immediate upgrade and the probable starter.
The more difficult question will be where he projects to be in 2 years time when our young star prospects have matured. For me this really depends on what position Pulisic plays. If Pulisic stays centrally than Boyd has a real shot at holding onto a starting roll as a wide attacker. He’ll still be challenged (Weah, Holmes, Arriola, Gooch, Saief, De La Fuente, etc…), but should be able to hold onto a starting roll.
If we find a solid ACM (Holmes, Mihailović, Pomykal, etc…) that would allow us to push Pulisic wide I think Boyd becomes a back-up to Weah.
I hope that this signals that Boyd will be part of the Gold Cup squad this summer.
LikeLike
This is excellent news we def need him!
LikeLike