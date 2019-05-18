FIFA approves change of association request for Boyd

Tyler Boyd is officially part of the U.S. Men’s National Team player pool.

U.S. Soccer confirmed on Saturday that FIFA approved Boyd’s one-time switch to be eligible for selection by the USMNT. Boyd previously represented New Zealand at youth levels.

A dual-citizen of New Zealand and the U.S., Boyd has appeared in six friendlies for the All Whites senior team but now can be called in by USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter.

The 24-year-old currently is under contract with Vitoria Guimarães of the Portuguese top-flight. He’s on-loan with Turkish side Ankaragücü, where he’s registered five goals and four assists in 13 appearances this season.

Boyd has also spent time with Tondela, Wellington Phoenix, and Waikato FC.