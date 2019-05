Premier League action headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Liverpool will continue their chase of a Premier League title this weekend as the club visits Newcastle United on Saturday. A win would put Jurgen Klopp’s men at the top of the Premier League table though Manchester City would have a game in hand.

Barcelona lifted yet another La Liga table last weekend though there is still much to play for in the league as a trio of teams are fighting for fourth place. Sevilla will host Leganes on Friday with the former hoping to secure a top-four finish while Getafe also plays host. Other hopefuls include Valencia who visits Huesca on Sunday.

Bayern Munich will be hoping to extend their measly gap over second-placed Borussia Dortmund on Saturday when they host Hannover 96. Dortmund will also be in action on Saturday when they visit Florian Kohfeldt’s Werder Bremen.

A Derby della Mole is set to occur on Friday when Allianz Stadium plays host to Juventus’ match with Torino which headlines action in Italy. In France, Paris Saint-Germain will be hosting Nice, while Lille visits Olympique Lyonnais.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:

Friday

English Premier League

3 p.m. – NBCSN – Everton vs Burnley

La Liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Sevilla vs Leganés

Italian Serie A

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Juventus vs Torino

German Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig

Ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs Olympique Marseille

Major League Soccer

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps

German 2. Bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs Paderborn

12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs St. Pauli

Liga MX

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Veracruz vs América

USL Championship

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Loudoun United FC vs Bethlehem Steel FC

Turkish Super Lig

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Sivasspor vs İstanbul Başakşehir

Belgian First Division A

2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Genk vs Antwerp

A-League

5 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix

USL League One

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City B vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Saturday

English Premier League

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – West Ham United vs Southampton

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Cardiff City vs Crystal Palace

2:45 p.m. – NBCSN – Newcastle United vs Liverpool

La Liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Levante vs Rayo Vallecano

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Espanyol vs Atlético Madrid

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Deportivo Alavés vs Real Sociedad

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona

Italian Serie A

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chievo vs SPAL

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Udinese vs Internazionale

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Bayern München vs Hannover 96

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Borussia M’gladbach vs Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hertha BSC vs Stuttgart

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Wolfsburg vs Nürnberg

12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund

Ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – PSG vs Nice

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs Angers SCO

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs Caen

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Reims vs Nîmes

Major League Soccer

2 p.m. – ESPN – New York Red Bulls vs LA Galaxy

4 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City SC vs Toronto FC

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Montreal Impact vs New York City FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – D.C. United vs Columbus Crew

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Cincinnati

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Los Angeles FC vs Chicago Fire

German 2. Bundesliga

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hamburger SV vs Ingolstadt

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Bochum vs Magdeburg

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs Sandhausen

English League ONE

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Southend United vs Sunderland

Liga MX

6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Cruz Azul vs Morelia

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – León vs Pachuca

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Tigres UANL vs Guadalajara

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Necaxa vs Querétaro

10 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Tijuana vs Puebla

USL Championship

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Monarchs SLC vs Fresno FC

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Memphis 901 FC vs Birmingham Legion FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hartford Athletic vs Charlotte Independence

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs North Carolina FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United 2 vs Nashville SC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs El Paso Locomotive

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis FC vs Ottawa Fury FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – OKC Energy FC vs Tacoma Defiance

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reno 1868 FC vs Tulsa Roughnecks FC

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs Phoenix Rising FC

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy II vs Austin Bold FC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights FC vs Sacramento Republic FC

Turkish Super Lig

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Kasımpaşa vs Fenerbahçe

Scottish Premiership

7:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Aberdeen vs Celtic

USL League One

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs Lansing Ignite FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Greenville Triumph SC vs North Texas SC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Forward Madison FC vs Toronto FC II

Sunday

English Premier League

9 a.m. – CNBC – Chelsea vs Watford

9 a.m. – NBCSN – Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United

11:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

La Liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Getafe vs Girona

8 a.m. – beIN Sports – Eibar vs Real Betis

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs Villarreal

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Real Valladolid vs Athletic Club

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Huesca vs Valencia

Italian Serie A

6:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Empoli vs Fiorentina

9 a.m. – ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN – Lazio vs Atalanta

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Frosinone

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Parma vs Sampdoria

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs Roma

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Napoli vs Cagliari

German Bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Schalke 04 vs Augsburg

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Freiburg vs Fortuna Düsseldorf

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs Amiens SC

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs Dijon

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs Rennes

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Monaco vs Saint-Étienne

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs Lille

Major League Soccer

9 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Sporting Kansas City vs Atlanta United

English Football League Championship

7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Aston Villa vs Norwich City

German 2. Bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Holstein Kiel vs MSV Duisburg

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs Erzgebirge Aue

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs Union Berlin

Liga MX

1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Toluca vs Lobos BUAP

5 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs Monterrey

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM

USL Championship

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New Mexico United vs San Antonio FC

Turkish Super Lig

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Galatasaray vs Beşiktaş

Scottish Premiership

10:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Rangers vs Hibernian

Allsvenskan

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Falkenberg vs Malmö FF

Belgian First Divison A

8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Anderlecht vs Standard Liège

A-League

5 a.m. – ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs Melbourne City