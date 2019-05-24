Report: Man United set to release Olosunde

Matthew Olosunde is reportedly set to be released by Manchester United.

According to the Daily Mail, Olosunde is one of 10 players that look to be on their way out of Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old right back has yet to make a senior appearance for the Red Devils after he joined Manchester United in 2017 from the New York Red Bulls.

He is coming off five appearances for Manchester United’s U-23 side this season where he made 35 appearances through United’s youth ranks since joining the club, registering two assists.

Internationally, he’s earned one cap with the U.S. Men’s National Team after 33 combined appearances between the U-17’s and U-20’s.