Report: Toronto FC in talks to acquire Omar Gonzalez

Omar Gonzalez looks to reportedly be on his way back to Major League Soccer.

According to The Athletic, Toronto FC is in negotiations to sign Gonzalez from Liga MX side Pachuca. Due to TFC holding the No. 1 spot in MLS’ Allocation Process, the club would not need to make any trades in order to sign Gonzalez, according to the report.

The 30-year-old, currently with Atlas on loan from Pachuca, has made 23 appearances while scoring two goals. Gonzalez joined Pachuca from the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2016, after making 180 appearances for the Western Conference club.

Gonzalez was one of MLS’ top defenders while with the Galaxy, lifting three MLS Cups and two Supporters Shields. He also was voted into the MLS Best XI four times,

A winner of 49 caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, Gonzalez was called into Gregg Berhalter’s March camp. Gonzalez started against Chile on March 26th, playing the full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw in Houston.

Toronto FC are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 13 points earned through seven matches. Gonzalez’s arrival would give Greg Vanney another experienced option in defense to pair with the likes of Chris Mavinga and Laurent Ciman.

TFC next travels to Orlando City on Saturday afternoon.