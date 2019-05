This Week's Soccer on TV

Lazio’s match with Bologna on Monday is the lone match in Italy’s top flight. A win for Lazio allows the club to remain hopeful of a top six finish which would present them the opportunity to compete in the Europa League next campaign.

VfB Stuttgart and Union Berlin will meet on Thursday for the first of a pair of matches which will ultimately decide the 18th and final team to compete in the German Bundesliga next season.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup begins this week as well with Mexico and Italy’s youth sides headlining a quartet of games on the first matchday.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major online streams from Monday-Thursday:

Monday

Italian Serie A

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lazio vs Bologna

Turkish Super Lig

1 p.m. – beIN Sports – BB Erzurumspor vs Fenerbahçe

Tuesday

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – River Plate vs Colón

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Royal Pari vs Macará

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Universidad Católica vs Melgar

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Rionegro Águilas vs Independiente

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Unión Española vs Sporting Cristal

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Unión La Calera vs Atlético Mineiro

Eredivisie

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Utrecht vs Heracles

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vitesse vs Groningen

Wednesday

Major League Soccer

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Copa Sudamericana

4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Zulia vs Palestino

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sol de América vs Botafogo

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Deportivo Cali vs Peñarol

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – La Equidad vs Deportivo Santaní

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Liverpool vs Caracas

Recopa Sudamericana

8:20 p.m. – beIN Sports – Athletico PR vs River Plate

USL Championship

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swope Park Rangers vs Memphis 901 FC

8 p.m. – WatchESPN – Birmingham Legion FC vs Nashville SC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fresno FC vs Austin Bold FC

USL League One

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City II vs Richmond Kickers

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Texas SC vs Forward Madison FC

Thursday

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Stuttgart vs Union Berlin

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Corinthians vs Deportivo Lara

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Wanderers vs Cerro

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Fluminense vs Atlético Nacional

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Argentinos Juniors vs Deportes Tolima

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Independiente del Valle vs Universidad Católica

FIFA U-20 World Cup

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Mexico U20 vs Italy U20

12 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Tahiti U20 vs Senegal U20

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Poland U20 vs Colombia U20