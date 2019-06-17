Concacaf Gold Cup highlights this week's Soccer on TV

The CONCACAF Gold Cup will continue this week with some of the region’s most successful teams taking part.

The United States will host Guyana on Tuesday in which the hosts will be heavily favored. Mexico will play their second game of the tournament on Wednesday when they take on Canada.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup will wrap up group stage play on Thursday as each team gets ready to play their third opponent in their group. France will play Nigeria on Monday before Brazil’s match with Italy on Tuesday.

Copa America’s entertaining start will continue on Monday with Japan vs. Chile. Brazil’s second game of the tournament is on Tuesday when they play Venezuela. Lionel Messi and Argentina will look for their first points of the tournament on Wednesday when they play Paraguay.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major online streams from Monday-Thursday:

Monday

FIFA Women’s World Cup

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – China vs Spain

12 p.m. – FOX Network – South Africa vs Germany

3 p.m. – FOX Network – Nigeria vs France

3 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Korea Republic vs Norway

Copa America

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Japan vs Chile

CONCACAF Gold Cup

7 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Curaçao vs El Salvador

9:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Jamaica vs Honduras

UEFA Euro U-21

12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Serbia U21 vs Austria U21

3 p.m. – ESPN3 – Germany U21 vs Denmark U21

Tuesday

FIFA Women’s World Cup

3 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Jamaica vs Australia

3 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Italy vs Brazil

Copa America

5:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bolivia vs Peru

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Brazil vs Venezuela

CONCACAF Gold Cup

7:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Panama vs Trinidad and Tobago

10 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – USA vs Guyana

UEFA Euro U-21

12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Romania U21 vs Croatia U21

3 p.m. – ESPN3 – England U21 vs France U21

US Open Cup

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs New Mexico United

USL Championship

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reno 1868 FC vs Phoenix Rising FC

Wednesday

FIFA Women’s World Cup

3 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Japan vs England

3 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Scotland vs Argentina

Copa America

5:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colombia vs Qatar

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Argentina vs Paraguay

CONCACAF Gold Cup

8 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Cuba vs Martinique

10:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Mexico vs Canada

UEFA Euro U-21

12:30 p.m. – ESPNU – Spain U21 vs Belgium U21

3 p.m. – ESPN3 – Italy U21 vs Poland U21

US Open Cup

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – D.C. United vs New York City FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City SC vs New England Revolution

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis FC vs FC Cincinnati

11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy

USL League One

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lansing Ignite FC vs Toronto FC II

Thursday

FIFA Women’s World Cup

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Cameroon vs New Zealand

12 p.m. – FOX Network – Netherlands vs Canada

3 p.m. – FOX Network – Sweden vs USA

3 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Thailand vs Chile

Copa America

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Uruguay vs Japan

CONCACAF Gold Cup

7 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Nicaragua vs Haiti

9:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Costa Rica vs Bermuda

UEFA Euro U-21

12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Denmark U21 vs Austria U21

3 p.m. – ESPN3 – Germany U21 vs Serbia U21

Segunda Division

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Deportivo La Coruña vs Mallorca

US Open Cup

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes