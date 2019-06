FIFA Women's World Cup headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

FIFA’s Women’s World Cup continues this week as the United States takes on Thailand on Tuesday in headlining action.

The World Cup will also feature Japan this week as they host Argentina prior to Germany’s match with Spain. Australia’s match with Brazil at the end of the week has plenty of neutrals excited.

UEFA Euro Qualifying will continue this week also as some of Europe’s elites will compete for a spot at the 2020 UEFA Euros. Spain will be favorites when they host Sweden on Monday. The visitors will be favorites on Tuesday when Andorra welcomes France.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup will also continue this week as the final four teams compete in the semifinals. The first match will feature Ukraine and Italy while Ecuador and Korea Republic will also battle it out for places in the FIFA U-20 World Cup final.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major online streams from Monday-Thursday:

Monday

FIFA Women’s World Cup

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Argentina vs Japan

3 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Canada vs Cameroon

UEFA Euro Qualifying

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Czech Republic vs Montenegro

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Bulgaria vs Kosovo

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Ukraine vs Luxembourg

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Serbia vs Lithuania

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Ireland Republic vs Gibraltar

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Denmark vs Georgia

2:45 p.m. – Univision Deportes, WatchESPN – Spain vs Sweden

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Malta vs Romania

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Faroe Islands vs Norway

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Poland vs Israel

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Latvia vs Slovenia

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – North Macedonia vs Austria

Tuesday

FIFA Women’s World Cup

9 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – New Zealand vs Netherlands

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Chile vs Sweden

3 p.m. – FOX Network – USA vs Thailand

UEFA Euro Qualifying

10 a.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Kazakhstan vs San Marino

12 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Azerbaijan vs Slovakia

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Germany vs Estonia

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Belarus vs Northern Ireland

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Hungary vs Wales

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Iceland vs Turkey

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Andorra vs France

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Albania vs Moldova

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Russia vs Cyprus

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Belgium vs Scotland

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Liechtenstein vs Finland

2:45 p.m. – ESPN2, WatchESPN – Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Greece vs Armenia

FIFA U-20 World Cup

11:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Ukraine U20 vs Italy U20

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Ecuador U20 vs Korea Republic U20

US Open Cup

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbus Crew vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs Atlanta United

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Houston Dynamo vs Austin Bold FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis FC vs Chicago Fire

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Jose Earthquakes vs Sacramento Republic FC

Wednesday

FIFA Women’s World Cup

9 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Nigeria vs Korea Republic

12 p.m. – FOX Network – Germany vs Spain

3 p.m. – FOX Network – France vs Norway

Segunda Division

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Deportivo La Coruña vs Málaga

US Open Cup

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – D.C. United vs Philadelphia Union

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York City FC vs North Carolina FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs Louisville City FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs OKC Energy FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Memphis 901 FC vs Orlando City SC

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs New Mexico United

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy vs Orange County FC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers

USL League One

11 a.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC II vs North Texas SC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City B vs FC Tucson

Thursday

FIFA Women’s World Cup

12 p.m. – FOX Network – Australia vs Brazil

3 p.m. – FOX Network – South Africa vs China

Segunda Division

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Mallorca vs Albacete