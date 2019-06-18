SBISoccer.com

Gold Cup Rewind: Jamaica defeats Honduras, El Salvador edges Curacao

Gold Cup Rewind: Jamaica defeats Honduras, El Salvador edges Curacao

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Gold Cup Rewind: Jamaica defeats Honduras, El Salvador edges Curacao

By 3 hours ago

By: |

Group C got underway on Monday with two of the favorites to win the group squaring off in Kingston.

Hosts Jamaica downed Honduras 3-2 with Damion Lowe’s goal proving to be the winner.

Dever Orgill scored a pair of first-half goals to put the Reggae Boyz ahead by two going into halftime. His first came 15 minutes in as he headed in a rebound that fell kindly to him. Leon Bailey played a major part on the opening goal, chipping a pass to Orgill.

Orgill doubled his tally in the 41st-minute after a nice finish in tight space.

Anthony Lozano pulled a goal back early in the second-half for Honduras, taking advantage of an error from the Jamaica backline.

Lowe’s header in the 56th-minute proved to be the winner as he rose high to redirect Brian Brown’s cross.

Roman Castillo scored a late consolation for Honduras but Jamaica would hang on for three points.

Curacao 0 – El Salvador 1

El Salvador picked up a vital Matchday 1 win against Curacao, triumphing 1-0.

The lone goal came from Nelson Bonilla in the 45th-minute. Darwin Ceren played Bonilla in towards goal and the striker made zero mistake with a low strike into the bottom corner.

Henry Hernandez made three saves to preserve the clean sheet including one major save late.

El Salvador next faces Jamaica on Friday while Honduras takes on Curacao.

, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home