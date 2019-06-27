Report: Inter Miami pursuing USMNT winger Tyler Boyd

Tyler Boyd has made a positive impression with the U.S. Men’s National Team in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup. The 24-year-old has now been reportedly linked with 2020 MLS expansion team Inter Miami.

According to The Athletic, Inter Miami has discovery rights on Boyd and is in discussions to sign the winger from Portuguese club Vitoria de Guimaraes. Former Manchester United, L.A. Galaxy, and England star David Beckham is president of Inter Miami.

Boyd scored two goals in his first USMNT start on Matchday 1 against Guyana and is coming off a strong season domestically.

The New Zealand-born forward scored six goals and added four assists in 14 matches on-loan with Turkish outfit Ankaragucu this past campaign. Boyd’s arrival helped the side fight off relegation from the Turkish Super Lig.

He made his debut for Vitoria back in 2015, but has only made 10 appearances total for the club. He’s also played for Tondela, Wellington Phoenix, and Waikato FC.