FIFA Women's World Cup headlines Soccer on TV

The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off this weekend with hosts France welcoming Korea Republic for the tournament’s opening game. Brazil will play Jamaica on Sunday following Germany and China’s match the day prior.

Jill Ellis and the USWNT will begin its group stage action on Tuesday against Thailand.

The U.S. Men’s National Team concludes its pre-Gold Cup schedule on Sunday as it takes on Venezuela in Cincinnati.

UEFA Euro Qualifying will take place as of Friday with France’s match vs Turkey drawing attention. Spain will play Faroe Islands and Germany will also be in action, against Belarus.

Tab Ramos and the U.S. U-20 MNT will take on Ecuador in the FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinals. Italy is also among the remaining teams as they take on Mali.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:

Friday

FIFA Women’s World Cup

3 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – France vs. Korea Republic

UEFA Euro Qualifying

12 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Georgia vs. Gibraltar

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Montenegro vs. Kosovo

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Czech Republic vs. Bulgaria

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Ukraine vs. Serbia

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Lithuania vs. Luxembourg

2:45 p.m. – WatchESPN – Denmark vs. Republic of Ireland

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Sweden vs. Malta

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Norway vs. Romania

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Faroe Islands vs. Spain

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Latvia vs. Israel

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Macedonia vs. Poland

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Austria vs. Slovenia

Major League Soccer

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

FIFA U-20 World Cup

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Colombia U-20 vs. Ukraine U-20

12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Italy U-20 vs. Mali U-20

Saturday

FIFA Women’s World Cup

9 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Germany vs. China

12 p.m. – FOX Network – Spain vs. South Africa

3 p.m. – FOX Network – Norway vs. Nigeria

UEFA Euro Qualifying

9 a.m. – ESPN2 – Croatia vs. Wales

9 a.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Iceland vs. Albania

12 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Estonia vs. Northern Ireland

12 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Azerbaijan vs. Hungary

12 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Moldova vs. Andorra

12 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Russia vs. San Marino

12 p.m. – WatchESPN – Finland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

12 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Armenia vs. Liechtenstein

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Belarus vs. Germany

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Turkey vs. France

2:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Scotland vs. Cyprus

2:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Belgium vs. Kazakhstan

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Greece vs. Italy

Major League Soccer

3:30 p.m. – Univision – San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United

USL Championship

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swope Park Rangers vs. Charlotte Independence

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hartford Athletic vs. Saint Louis FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Ottawa Fury FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City FC vs. Loudoun United FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs. Birmingham Legion FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. North Carolina FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Tacoma Defiance

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Memphis 901 FC vs. Indy Eleven

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Austin Bold FC vs. Portland Timbers 2

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Antonio FC vs. Reno 1868 FC

9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – El Paso Locomotive FC vs. LA Galaxy II

9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New Mexico United FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Monarchs SLC vs. Rio Grande Valley FC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Orange County SC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fresno FC vs. OKC Energy FC

FIFA U-20 World Cup

11:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – USA U-20 vs. Ecuador U-20

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Korea Republic U-20 vs. Senegal U-20

USL League One

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC II vs. Lansing Ignite FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tormenta FC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Tucson vs. Richmond Kickers

Sunday

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

2 p.m. – FOX – United States vs. Venezuela

FIFA Women’s World Cup

7 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Australia vs. Italy

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Brazil vs. Jamaica

12 p.m. – FOX – England vs. Scotland

UEFA Nations League

9 a.m. – ESPN2 – Switzerland vs. England

2:45 p.m. – ESPN – Portugal vs. Netherlands

USL Championship

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bethlehem Steel vs. Nashville SC

SPAnish Segunda Division

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Gimnàstic Tarragona vs. Lugo

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Numancia vs. Las Palmas

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Tenerife vs. Real Zaragoza