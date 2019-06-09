USMNT falls 3-0 to Venezuela in final Gold Cup tune-up

CINCINNATI, OH – In the last low-stakes test prior to heading into the CONCACAF Gold Cup, The U.S. Men’s National took on Venezuela at Nippert Stadium on Sunday.

Heading into the match, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter expressed that while Sunday’s lineup won’t be featuring the likes of Christian Pulisic or Michael Bradley, it would more closely resemble the ideal Gold Cup squad than the XI selected in the 1-0 loss to Jamaica last week.

Despite the intent to put in a better showing, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock and piled on early in the first half.

Venezuela opened up the scoring in the 16th minute after USMNT Goalkeeper Zack Steffen tried to escape danger a little too quickly, passing it straight to the Venezuelan backline and the combination of Yangel Hererra, Jhon Murillo, and Salomón Rondón respectively worked together to take an early lead.

Jefferson Savarino doubled the lead in the 30th minute, cleaning up his own ricochet off the post to beat Steffen with his left foot.

As the first half mercilessly continued, Salomón Rondón had another say in the 36th minute. Off of a counter by Venezuela, he danced around USMNT defender Aaron Long in the box and blasted one past both he and Steffen for a first-half brace.

Berhalter opted for two halftime substitutions bringing in Jozy Altidore for Gyasi Zardes, and Walker Zimmerman for Aaron Long, and then tried to freshen things up by adding Jordan Morris and Duane Holmes into the mix in the 62nd minute.

Aside from occasional chances, Venezuela remained on top of USMNT and continued to create moments.

Tim Ream made way for Daniel Lovitz in the 78th minute to round out the substitutions for Berhalter on the afternoon, but no combination of the team found a way to spark any type of inspiration as both sides seemed content to see out Venezuela’s 3-0 lead for the duration of the second half.

Venezuela will face Peru in the CONMEBOL Copa América in Porto Alegre, Brazil on Jue 15th at Arena do Grêmio.

The USMNT looks ahead to its first match of Gold Cup Competition on June, squaring up with Guayana 18th at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Man of the Match

Salmón Rondón’s double was the biggest contribution for the winners, and he earns goals 25 and 26 in his 73rd appearance for his country.

Moment of the Match

Zack Steffen’s 16th-minute blunder set the tone early for both sides. USA would go on to play lackadaisical, Venezuela, clinical.

Match to Forget

After taking last week’s loss to Jamaica on the chin, Gregg Berhalter will need to put Sunday’s drubbing behind him quickly as the team was never in it after the scoring started.