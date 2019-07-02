Atlanta United acquires Hyndman on-loan from AFC Bournemouth

Emerson Hyndman is joining Atlanta United on-loan from AFC Bournemouth.

Atlanta United announced the move on Monday evening which also includes an option to buy Hyndman at the end of the 2019 MLS season. In addition, the Five Stripes acquired Hyndman’s Discovery Rights from FC Dallas in exchange for an international roster spot in 2019 and 2020, and $200,000 in General Allocation Money.

“We’re excited to bring a talented young player like Emerson in to bolster our midfield,” Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “In addition to his technical, on-the-ball abilities, he performed well in two physically-demanding leagues in the Scottish Premiership and English Championship.”

Hyndman, 23, has only made two senior appearances for Bournemouth in Premier League play and is coming off 15 appearances on-loan last season with Scottish outfit Hibernian.

A former member of FC Dallas’ academy, Hyndman has also spent time with Fulham and on-loan with Rangers. He has won two caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, after appearing for the U-17’s, U-20’s and U-23’s in the past.

With Hector Villalba, Ezequiel Barco, and Kevin Kratz all nursing injuries, Hyndman’s arrival should provide depth in midfield for Frank de Boer’s side.

Hyndman will officially be added to the Five Stripes roster on July 9th.