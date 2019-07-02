SBISoccer.com

Atlanta United acquires Hyndman on-loan from AFC Bournemouth

Atlanta United acquires Hyndman on-loan from AFC Bournemouth

Major League Soccer

Atlanta United acquires Hyndman on-loan from AFC Bournemouth

By 32 minutes ago

By: |

Emerson Hyndman is joining Atlanta United on-loan from AFC Bournemouth.

Atlanta United announced the move on Monday evening which also includes an option to buy Hyndman at the end of the 2019 MLS season. In addition, the Five Stripes acquired Hyndman’s Discovery Rights from FC Dallas in exchange for an international roster spot in 2019 and 2020, and $200,000 in General Allocation Money.

“We’re excited to bring a talented young player like Emerson in to bolster our midfield,” Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “In addition to his technical, on-the-ball abilities, he performed well in two physically-demanding leagues in the Scottish Premiership and English Championship.”

Hyndman, 23, has only made two senior appearances for Bournemouth in Premier League play and is coming off 15 appearances on-loan last season with Scottish outfit Hibernian.

A former member of FC Dallas’ academy, Hyndman has also spent time with Fulham and on-loan with Rangers. He has won two caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, after appearing for the U-17’s, U-20’s and U-23’s in the past.

With Hector Villalba, Ezequiel Barco, and Kevin Kratz all nursing injuries, Hyndman’s arrival should provide depth in midfield for Frank de Boer’s side.

Hyndman will officially be added to the Five Stripes roster on July 9th.

, , , Major League Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

11hr

The Women’s World Cup has just three matches remaining with each of the semi-finals on the horizon. The United States will take on England on Wednesday following Italy and Netherlands meeting the day prior. (…)

More SBI
Home