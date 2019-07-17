Carter-Vickers left off Tottenham preseason tour roster due to injury

Cameron Carter-Vickers has not been included in Tottenham Hotspur’s preseason tour roster due to injury.

The club confirmed their roster for trips to Shanghai and Singapore later this week. Tottenham will face Juventus on July 21st before facing Manchester United four days later.

Carter-Vickers is one of six players left off the tour including Serge Aurier, Danny Rose, Eric Dier, and Davinson Sanchez. Kieran Trippier was also left off the roster, but recently joined Atletico Madrid on a permanent transfer.

The U.S. U-23 Men’s National Team defender’s injury was not disclosed, but he is undergoing rehabilitation at the club’s training facility. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino reportedly stated earlier this month that Carter-Vickers would be made available for sale.

Carter-Vickers has spent the last two seasons on-loan in the EFL Championship, seeing time at Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, and most recently Swansea City. He’s yet to make his debut for Tottenham’s first team and with international starters Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, and Sanchez all ahead of him in the pecking order it continues to look unlikely.

The 21-year-old has won eight caps for the USMNT, but is expected to be a part of Jason Kreis’ plans for the U.S. U-23 roster ahead of next year’s Tokyo Olympics.