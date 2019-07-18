SBISoccer.com

Diskerud named to K-League All-Star Team

Diskerud named to K-League All-Star Team

Americans Abroad

Diskerud named to K-League All-Star Team

By 5 hours ago

By: |

Mix Diskerud has been named to the South Korea K-League All-Star Team after a strong campaign overseas.

The Manchester City loanee was one of 20 players named for the All-Star Game, which will take place on July 26th against reigning Serie A champion Juventus. Diskerud was named to the starting XI, and will now have an opportunity to face Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.

Diskerud has made 27 appearances in 2019 for Hyundai, scoring six goals and adding two assists. He also helped the club in the AFC Champions League, before their elimination against Urawa Reds in late June.

The 28-year-old has earned 38 caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team during his career, although he has yet to make a first-team appearance with Man City.

Diskerud’s positive impact at the club has seen his loan extended, while his current deal with Man City expires in summer of 2022.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

1 comment

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home