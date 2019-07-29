Former U.S U-20 midfielder Kyle Scott joins Newcastle United

Former U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team midfielder Kyle Scott is remaining in England.

After being released by Chelsea earlier this summer, Scott has officially joined Newcastle United.

Scott, 21, made only one senior appearance for the Blues during his time in London, coming off the bench in a 4-0 FA Cup win over Hull City back in Feb. 2018.

“I’m really excited. Newcastle is a massive club with massive history, but for young kids there is an opportunity – you see that with (Sean) Longstaff and what he did last year, and it’s a good opportunity for me,” Scott said.

“Newcastle are in the Premier League, and a massive club. You look at the kind of players that have come through here and how much opportunity they have got, and I feel like at this place they do give it as long as you’re working hard and playing well.”

Scott joined Chelsea from Southampton and made his youth team debut back in 2013-14 as a U-16 player. He worked his way through the ranks, appearing for Chelsea’s U-16’s, U-19’s, U-21’s, and U-23’s before spending time at Dutch second-tier side Telstar earlier this past season.

His loan was ended mutually in January 2019 after Scott made 14 appearances and scored two goals for Telstar. Scott has appeared for the U.S. U-18’s and U-20’s and is also eligible to represent England, the Republic of Ireland, and Italy.

Scott had been linked with Newcastle United since May. He will aim to be a part of Steve Bruce’s side, but is expected to join the club’s U-23 side first.