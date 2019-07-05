SBISoccer.com

Report: Ben Lederman on trial at NAC Breda

Ben Lederman is reportedly on trial with Dutch second-tier side NAC Breda.

According to Dutch outlet BN DeStem, Lederman is on the verge of leaving Belgian side KAA Gent as he is on-trial with Breda. Lederman, 19, joined Gent from Barcelona last season in hopes of playing first-team football. He did appear several times for Gent’s U-21 side, but never cracked the first-team.

 

 

 

Lederman spent seven years in Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy, however his time there featured several ups and downs. In 2014, he was one of nine youth players ruled to have been signed illegally in a decision from FIFA, who barred the American from training with the club. Lederman returned to Barcelona after receiving a Polish passport.

NAC Breda suffered relegation from the Dutch Eredivisie last season, which saw fellow American Erik Palmer-Brown make 18 league appearances on-loan from Manchester City. The club will certainly be aiming for a quick rebound this season into the top-flight.

  • Myle Kartino

    Sad to hear he didn’t develop as well as he could have. One of the other 9 kids forced to leave Barca just signed with Real Madrid, so it’s a good example that some continued to progress to the standard of top class soccer, while others didn’t like Lederman. I hope he’s able to pick it up and have a great career.

