Report: VVV Venlo in talks with Schalke over Haji Wright

Dutch Eredivisie side VVV Venlo are now reportedly in talks with Schalke over Haji Wright.

According to De Limburger, the club has its sights on Wright and are currently negotiating with the Bundesliga club over his services. The news comes three days after German outlet Kicker, had linked Wright with third-tier side 1860 Munich.

A move to Venlo would be a better step for Wright, who could fight for first-team minutes in one of Europe’s more competitive divisions rather than dropping into the third-tier. Wright is coming off 15-goal haul with both Schalke and the Bundesliga club’s U-23 side this season.

VVV Venlo finished 12th in the Eredivisie last season, sitting eight points clear of the relegation zone. Wright would be the first American at the club since Gedion Zelalem spent a loan spell with Venlo in 2017.

Wright made his Bundesliga debut this season, scoring once in seven senior appearances. He returned to Schalke’s U-23 side in order for consistent playing time and finished with 14 goals and five assists in 22 league matches. Wright helped Schalke’s U-23 side earn promotion.

Wright has also worked his way through the U.S. Soccer ranks, recently appearing twice for the U-23 side in March friendlies. He’s also appeared domestically with Sandhausen during his time in Germany.