U.S. U-17 product Giovanni Reyna joins Borussia Dortmund

Giovanni Reyna is the latest American to make the move to Germany.

Borussia Dortmund announced on Monday that Reyna has joined the club’s U-19 side. The 16-year-old is the son of former USMNT player and current NYCFC sporting director Claudio Reyna.

Giovanni Reyna 🇺🇸 (16) and Bradley Fink 🇨🇭 (16) have joined the Borussia Dortmund U19 and U17 squads, respectively! 📝 Welcome to the club, lads 🐝 pic.twitter.com/rFasUbhS0i — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 1, 2019

He will join the club as a free transfer from NYCFC’s academy, pending FIFA’s approval.

Reyna has made eight appearances for the U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team, scoring one goal. He was followed to Dortmund by Swiss 16-year-old Bradley Fink who comes from Swiss side FC Luzern.

Dortmund recently said goodbye to USMNT playmaker Christian Pulisic who is officially on his way to Chelsea later this summer.

Reyna follows in the footsteps of several American youth-based players including the likes of Ulysses Llanez, Alex Mendez, Chris Richards, Taylor Booth, and Michael Edwards.