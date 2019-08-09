Chelsea-Man United headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The English Premier League kicks off for another go-around this weekend with two historic rivals facing off in the marquee matchup.
Frank Lampard’s Chelsea takes on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, which is sure to bring plenty of drama and excitement. Christian Pulisic is in line to make his league debut for the Blues since arriving fully from Borussia Dortmund. For the Red Devils, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford will headline the attack after Romelu Lukaku’s departure to Inter Milan.
Liverpool opens the weekend’s slate on Friday as they host newboys Norwich City at Anfield. Manchester City faces a trip to West Ham United on Saturday, while Tottenham Hotspur closes Saturday’s schedule at home against Aston Villa.
Also, Major League Soccer continues its race towards postseason play as Atlanta United welcomes NYCFC to town, LAFC hosts the New York Red Bulls, and the L.A. Galaxy take a trip to D.C. United.
Ligue 1 also opens up this season with Paris Saint-Germain the early favorites to repeat as champions. Lille, Lyon, Marseille, and St. Etienne will be chasing the Ligue 1 giants starting this weekend.
Juventus also faces Atletico Madrid in International Champions Cup play.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major online streams this weekend:
Friday
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
3 p.m. – NBCSN – Liverpool vs. Norwich City
French Ligue 1
2:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Monaco vs. Lyon
German DFB pokal
2:45 p.m. – ESPN3/Watch ESPN – Uerdingen vs. Borussia Dortmund
Liga MX
8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes/ fuboTV – Morelia vs. Monterrey
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes/ fuboTV – Veracruz vs. Atlas
10:06 p.m. – Fox Sports 1/ fuboTV – Club Tijuana – Pumas UNAM
USL Championship
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Loudoun United vs. Charlotte Independence
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tacoma Defiance vs. Orange County SC
Saturday
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
7:30 a.m. – NBCSN/ fuboTV – West Ham United vs. Manchester City
10 a.m. – NBCSN/ fuboTV – AFC Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs. Southampton
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs. Everton
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
12:30 p.m. – NBC/ fuboTV – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa
French Ligue 1
11:30 a.m. – beIN Sports/fuboTV – Marseille vs. Stade Reims
2 p.m. – fuboTV – Dijon vs. St. Etienne
2 p.m. – beIN Sports/ fuboTV – Nice vs. Amiens
2 p.m. – fuboTV – Montpellier vs. Rennes
2 p.m. – fuboTV – Angers vs. Bordeaux
2 p.m. – fuboTV – Brest vs. Toulouse
Major League Soccer
4 p.m. – ESPN+/ fuboTV – Seattle Sounders vs. New England Revolution
7:30 p.m. – fuboTV / ESPN+ – Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs. Orlando City
8 p.m. – ESPN+/ fuboTV – FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sporting KC vs. Real Salt Lake
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chicago Fire vs. Montreal Impact
9 p.m. – fuboTV /ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes
11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
English Football League Championship
7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Leeds United vs. Nottingham Forest
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Queens Park Rangers vs. Huddersfield Town
German dfb pokal
9:30 a.m. – ESPN3/Watch ESPN – Alemannia Aachen vs. Bayer Leverkusen
12:30 p.m. – ESPN3/Watch ESPN – Wurzburger Kickers vs. Hoffenheim
2:30 p.m. – ESPN3/Watch ESPN – Atlas Delmenhorst vs. Werder Bremen
Liga MX
6 p.m. – fuboTV – Queretaro vs. Pachuca
6 p.m. – fuboTV – Cruz Azul vs. Juarez
8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Tigres vs. Necaxa
ASCENSO MX
10 p.m. – ESPN3/Watch ESPN – Dorados de Sinaloa vs. Celaya
Eredivisie
12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Groningen vs. FC Twente
1:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs. FC Emmen
Portuguese primiera liga
2 p.m. – fuboTV – Gil Vicente vs. Porto
4:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Benfica vs. Pacos de Ferreira
International champions cup
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus
Scottish Premiership
7 a.m. – B/R Live – Motherwell vs. Celtic
USL Championship
1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hartford Athletic vs. New York Red Bulls II
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Swope Park Rangers
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Birmingham Legion
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs. Bethlehem Steel
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs vs. Rio Grande Valley
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Memphis 901 vs. North Carolina FC
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis SC vs. Charleston Battery
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Austin Bold vs. LA Galaxy II
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – OKC Energy vs. Fresno FC
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Monarchs vs. Tulsa Roughnecks
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs. El Paso Locomotive
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Renos 1868 vs. San Antonio
USL League One
8 p.m. –ESPN+ – Forward Madison vs. Richmond Kickers
8 p.m. –ESPN+ – Tormenta vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves
10:20 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Texas vs. Tucson
Sunday
English Premier League
9 a.m. – CNBC/ fuboTV – Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
9 a.m. – NBCSN/ fuboTV – Newcastle United vs. Arsenal
11:30 a.m. – NBCSN/ fuboTV – Manchester United vs. Chelsea
French Ligue 1
9 a.m. – beIN Sports/fuboTV – Lille vs. Nantes
11 a.m. – beIN Sports/fuboTV – Strasbourg vs. Metz
3 p.m. – beIN Sports/fuboTV – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Nimes
Major League Soccer
4 p.m. – ESPN/Watch ESPN – Atlanta United vs. NYCFC
6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs. Houston Dynamo
7:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1/ fuboTV – D.C. United vs. LA Galaxy
10 p.m. – Fox Sports 1/ fuboTV – LAFC vs. New York Red Bulls
German DFB Pokal
9:30 a.m. – ESPN3/Watch ESPN – Osnabruck vs. RB Leipzig
12:30 p.m. – ESPN3/Watch ESPN – Wehen Wiesbaden vs. FC Koln
Liga MX
1 p.m. – fuboTV /Univision – Toluca vs. Club America
7:45 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Santos Laguna vs. Puebla
Eredivisie
8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Heerenveen vs. Feyenoord
2 p.m. – ESPN+ – PSV vs. ADO Den Haag
Belgium First Division
8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Sint-Truiden vs. Standard Liege
12 p.m. – B/R Live – Sporting Charleroi vs. Antwerp
USL Championship
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City vs. Atlanta United II
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers II vs. New Mexico United
