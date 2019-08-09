Chelsea-Man United headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The English Premier League kicks off for another go-around this weekend with two historic rivals facing off in the marquee matchup.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea takes on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, which is sure to bring plenty of drama and excitement. Christian Pulisic is in line to make his league debut for the Blues since arriving fully from Borussia Dortmund. For the Red Devils, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford will headline the attack after Romelu Lukaku’s departure to Inter Milan.

Liverpool opens the weekend’s slate on Friday as they host newboys Norwich City at Anfield. Manchester City faces a trip to West Ham United on Saturday, while Tottenham Hotspur closes Saturday’s schedule at home against Aston Villa.

Also, Major League Soccer continues its race towards postseason play as Atlanta United welcomes NYCFC to town, LAFC hosts the New York Red Bulls, and the L.A. Galaxy take a trip to D.C. United.

Ligue 1 also opens up this season with Paris Saint-Germain the early favorites to repeat as champions. Lille, Lyon, Marseille, and St. Etienne will be chasing the Ligue 1 giants starting this weekend.

Juventus also faces Atletico Madrid in International Champions Cup play.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major online streams this weekend:

Friday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

3 p.m. – NBCSN – Liverpool vs. Norwich City

French Ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Monaco vs. Lyon

German DFB pokal

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3/Watch ESPN – Uerdingen vs. Borussia Dortmund

Liga MX

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes/ fuboTV – Morelia vs. Monterrey

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes/ fuboTV – Veracruz vs. Atlas

10:06 p.m. – Fox Sports 1/ fuboTV – Club Tijuana – Pumas UNAM

USL Championship

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Loudoun United vs. Charlotte Independence

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tacoma Defiance vs. Orange County SC

Saturday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN/ fuboTV – West Ham United vs. Manchester City

10 a.m. – NBCSN/ fuboTV – AFC Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs. Southampton

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs. Everton

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m. – NBC/ fuboTV – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa

French Ligue 1

11:30 a.m. – beIN Sports/fuboTV – Marseille vs. Stade Reims

2 p.m. – fuboTV – Dijon vs. St. Etienne

2 p.m. – beIN Sports/ fuboTV – Nice vs. Amiens

2 p.m. – fuboTV – Montpellier vs. Rennes

2 p.m. – fuboTV – Angers vs. Bordeaux

2 p.m. – fuboTV – Brest vs. Toulouse

Major League Soccer

4 p.m. – ESPN+/ fuboTV – Seattle Sounders vs. New England Revolution

7:30 p.m. – fuboTV / ESPN+ – Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs. Orlando City

8 p.m. – ESPN+/ fuboTV – FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sporting KC vs. Real Salt Lake

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chicago Fire vs. Montreal Impact

9 p.m. – fuboTV /ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes

11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

English Football League Championship

7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Leeds United vs. Nottingham Forest

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Queens Park Rangers vs. Huddersfield Town

German dfb pokal

9:30 a.m. – ESPN3/Watch ESPN – Alemannia Aachen vs. Bayer Leverkusen

12:30 p.m. – ESPN3/Watch ESPN – Wurzburger Kickers vs. Hoffenheim

2:30 p.m. – ESPN3/Watch ESPN – Atlas Delmenhorst vs. Werder Bremen

Liga MX

6 p.m. – fuboTV – Queretaro vs. Pachuca

6 p.m. – fuboTV – Cruz Azul vs. Juarez

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Tigres vs. Necaxa

ASCENSO MX

10 p.m. – ESPN3/Watch ESPN – Dorados de Sinaloa vs. Celaya

Eredivisie

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Groningen vs. FC Twente

1:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs. FC Emmen

Portuguese primiera liga

2 p.m. – fuboTV – Gil Vicente vs. Porto

4:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Benfica vs. Pacos de Ferreira

International champions cup

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus

Scottish Premiership

7 a.m. – B/R Live – Motherwell vs. Celtic

USL Championship

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hartford Athletic vs. New York Red Bulls II

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Swope Park Rangers

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Birmingham Legion

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs. Bethlehem Steel

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs vs. Rio Grande Valley

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Memphis 901 vs. North Carolina FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis SC vs. Charleston Battery

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Austin Bold vs. LA Galaxy II

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – OKC Energy vs. Fresno FC

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Monarchs vs. Tulsa Roughnecks

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs. El Paso Locomotive

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Renos 1868 vs. San Antonio

USL League One

8 p.m. –ESPN+ – Forward Madison vs. Richmond Kickers

8 p.m. –ESPN+ – Tormenta vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves

10:20 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Texas vs. Tucson

Sunday

English Premier League

9 a.m. – CNBC/ fuboTV – Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

9 a.m. – NBCSN/ fuboTV – Newcastle United vs. Arsenal

11:30 a.m. – NBCSN/ fuboTV – Manchester United vs. Chelsea

French Ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports/fuboTV – Lille vs. Nantes

11 a.m. – beIN Sports/fuboTV – Strasbourg vs. Metz

3 p.m. – beIN Sports/fuboTV – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Nimes

Major League Soccer

4 p.m. – ESPN/Watch ESPN – Atlanta United vs. NYCFC

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs. Houston Dynamo

7:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1/ fuboTV – D.C. United vs. LA Galaxy

10 p.m. – Fox Sports 1/ fuboTV – LAFC vs. New York Red Bulls

German DFB Pokal

9:30 a.m. – ESPN3/Watch ESPN – Osnabruck vs. RB Leipzig

12:30 p.m. – ESPN3/Watch ESPN – Wehen Wiesbaden vs. FC Koln

Liga MX

1 p.m. – fuboTV /Univision – Toluca vs. Club America

7:45 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Santos Laguna vs. Puebla

Eredivisie

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Heerenveen vs. Feyenoord

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – PSV vs. ADO Den Haag

Belgium First Division

8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Sint-Truiden vs. Standard Liege

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Sporting Charleroi vs. Antwerp

USL Championship

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City vs. Atlanta United II

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers II vs. New Mexico United