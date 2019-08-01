MLS Ticker: FC Cincy acquire Gutman's MLS rights, D.C. parts with McCann, and more

Andrew Gutman’s MLS homegrown rights have been acquired by FC Cincinnati.

The club announced on Thursday they’ve acquired Gutman’s rights in a trade with the Chicago Fire. Also, FC Cincy added Chicago’s natural 2020 MLS SuperDraft third round selection in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money.

Should Gutman be added to FC Cincy’s MLS roster and meet certain performance-based metrics, Chicago could receive up to an additional $150,000 in GAM. Chicago will also receive any transfer or loan fee if FC Cincy sends Gutman outside of MLS.

Gutman, 22, is the 2018 MAC Hermann trophy winner after a four-year career with the University of Indiana. Currently under contract with Scottish Premier League side Celtic, Gutman made 14 appearances on loan with the USL Championship’s Charlotte Independence, scoring three goals.

He also made Gregg Berhalter’s preliminary 40-player roster for the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Report: Pavon linked with Ligue 1 side Bordeaux, despite Galaxy interest

Cristian Pavon is now reportedly linked with a possible move to France.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Bordeaux is interested in the Argentine forward. The Ligue 1 side finished 14th last season and are looking to retool their squad for a better run this season.

ESPN reported Wednesday that Boca Juniors reportedly rejected the L.A. Galaxy’s $16 million offer for Pavon. The Galaxy made the bid over this past weekend, but Boca Juniors concluded that the bid was “insufficient”. Since then, the Galaxy have reportedly sent a stronger offer to the Argentine club for Pavon’s services.

The 24-year-old Pavon has been with Boca since 2014, scoring 21 goals in 80 appearances. He’s also spent time with Talleres de Cordoba and Colon, while winning seven caps with the Argentina National Team.

Revs loan forward Justin Rennicks to North Carolina FC

New England Revolution forward Justin Rennicks is heading to the USL on loan.

The club announced the move on Thursday which will see the 20-year-old be eligible for NCFC for the remainder of the 2019 season. Rennicks, a homegrown with the Revolution, has made three appearances in all competitions for the club this season.

He scored his first professional goal in U.S. Open Cup play against Orlando City on June 19th. Rennicks has represented the U.S. U-20, U-18, and U-16 Men’s National Teams, totaling over 15 caps with all three teams. He has seven goals with the U-20’s.

With North Carolina, Rennicks will work under head coach Dave Sarachan who served as USMNT interim head coach in 2018. He also worked with current Revolution head coach Bruce Arena in four different stints.

NCFC are currently fourth in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference.

Vancouver Whitecaps loan homegrown goalkeeper Odunze to Leicester City

Chituru Odunze has become the 18th homegrown signing for the Vancouver Whitecaps in club history.

The club announced the move on Thursday, which also saw Vancouver loan Odunze to English Premier League side Leicester City. Odunze joins Leicester City’s academy for a preseason camp in Poland.

“We are very proud of the player that Chituru has developed into, both on the pitch and off,” Whitecaps FC player development and Academy recruitment director Craig Dalrymple said. “This is a fantastic opportunity for him, and another milestone for the club in terms of our development structure. In less than a year of the Development Squad, we have already seen Thomas Hasal signed to the first team and now Chituru transferred to a top-tier English club. We wish Chituru all the best in this exciting new challenge.”

The 6-feet-7 goalkeeper was on trial with Leicester in January, and has been in the Whitecaps FC BMO Academy System. Odunze made 31 appearances in the Development Academy (DA) league, while also playing a key role with the U-17’s at the 2019 Generation adidas Cup.

Growing up in London, he spent three years in the academy of EPL giants Chelsea, and later at fellow English League clubs Cardiff City and West Ham United.

D.C. United mutually part ways with Chris McCann

Chris McCann is no longer a member of D.C. United.

The club announced on Wednesday that they’ve mutually parted ways with the midfielder. McCann was acquired on waivers back in Feb. 2019 after spending the previous two seasons with Atlanta United.

“We want to thank Chris for his time with the club,” Dave Kasper, United General Manager and VP of Soccer Operations, said. “We wish him the best in his next endeavor.”

McCann has dealt with injuries this season, making only seven combined appearances for the Black and Red. He has one goal in 319 minutes of action in all competitions.