Pulisic registers first career Premier League assist

Christian Pulisic registered his first career point in the English Premier League.

In what was a thrilling start to Chelsea’s trip to Carrow Road, Pulisic got off the mark in a 3-2 win over Norwich City. The U.S. Men’s National Team playmaker linked up with Mason Mount for the third overall goal between the teams in the opening 25 minutes.

Pulisic laid off a quick pass for the onrushing Mount before the midfielder rifled a shot past Tim Krul. It was Mount’s first league goal of the season.

.@cpulisic_10 and @masonmount_10 link up for Chelsea's second goal of the day! pic.twitter.com/BXvYZvTI31 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 24, 2019

Teemu Pukki would level for Norwich before halftime, leveling the sides at 2-2.

Tammy Abraham’s second-half finish proved to be the winner as Chelsea handed Frank Lampard his first win as manager. Pulisic played 83 minutes in the win.