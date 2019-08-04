Report: Carter-Vickers being watched by numerous EFL Championship clubs

Cameron Carter-Vickers may reportedly be on his way back to the EFL Championship.

According to TeamTalk, numerous English second-tier sides are monitoring the U.S. U-23 Men’s National Team defender. Among those interested are Leeds United, Fulham, and Derby County.

West Bromwich Albion, Bristol City, Barnsley, Luton Town, and Middlesbrough are also linked with the 21-year-old.

Carter-Vickers missed out on Spurs’ summer tour due to injury, which forced him to rehab in London. He did return for Spurs training on Saturday, but is unlikely to remain with the club for the Premier League season.

Carter-Vickers has spent the last two seasons on-loan in the EFL Championship, seeing time at Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, and most recently Swansea City. He made 30 appearances for the Welsh club last campaign.

The 21-year-old has won eight caps for the USMNT, but is expected to be a part of Jason Kreis’ plans for the U.S. U-23 roster ahead of next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Tottenham opens the Premier League season on Aug. 10th against Aston Villa.