Report: Sabbi suffers broken nose in training

Emmanuel Sabbi reportedly suffered an injury in Hobro’s latest training session on Tuesday.

According to Nordjyske, Sabbi suffered a broken nose in a collision in training on Tuesday. The forward is expected to receive a mask to play with, but his status for this weekend’s league match against Nordsjaelland is unknown.

Sabbi, 21, has scored two goals in six appearances for the Danish Superliga side this season. He played a major part in Hobro’s league survival last season, scoring three goals and registering one assist in his side’s four matches in the relegation playoffs.

Internationally, Sabbi featured a pair of times this calendar year for the U.S. U-23 Men’s National Team, who will be in action on Sept. 9th against Japan in a friendly. Sabbi will aim to be a part of Jason Kreis’ roster as the team starts preparing for the 2020 Concacaf Olympic Qualifying tournament which takes place in April in Mexico.

Sabbi has yet to win a senior cap with the USMNT.