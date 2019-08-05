This Week's Soccer on TV

The European club season kicks into full swing this weekend, leaving this week’s soccer viewing options headlined by domestic action.
The U.S. Open Cup continues this week with Atlanta United visiting rival Orlando City in a semifinal matchup, while the second matchup features Minnesota United and Portland Timbers for the second time in a week.
Major League Soccer has just a sole midweek match with New York City FC hosting the Houston Dynamo on Thursday.
The EFL Championship opened this weekend and will continue on Monday with Derby Country visiting recently relegated Huddersfield Town.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major online streams ESPN+ and fuboTV this week:
Monday
English Football League Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Huddersfield Town vs Derby County
German 2. Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Nürnberg vs Hamburg
CONCACAF u-15 Championship
4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bahamas vs USA
6:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Mexico vs El Salvador
ARGENTINA SUPER LIGA
8:10 p.m. – fuboTV – Godoy Cruz vs. Arsenal
Tuesday
English Football League Cup
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portsmouth vs Birmingham City
US Open Cup
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United
Copa MX
8 p.m. – TUDN USA/ fuboTV – Atlético Zacatepec vs Atlas
10 p.m. – TUDN USA/ fuboTV – Morelia vs Puebla
Copa Sudamericana
8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Independiente vs Independiente del Valle
Wednesday
US Open Cup
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers
Copa MX
8 p.m. – TUDN USA/ fuboTV – Guadalajara vs Santos Laguna
CONCACAF League
10 p.m. – TUDN USA/ fuboTV – Deportivo Saprissa vs Bandits
USL Championship
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs Hartford Athletic
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Portland Timbers 2
11 p.m. – WatchESPN, ESPNews – Sacramento Republic FC vs Las Vegas Lights FC
Australian FFA Cup
5:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Knights vs Adelaide United
Club Friendlies
1 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Salzburg vs Real Madrid
7:30 p.m. – fuboTV / ESPN+ – Napoli vs Barcelona
CONCACAF u-15 Championship
8:55 a.m. – TUDN USA/ fuboTV – USA vs Suriname
10:55 a.m. – TUDN USA/ fuboTV – Mexico vs Curaçao
Thursday
Major League Soccer
7 p.m. – ESPN+ / fuboTV – New York City FC vs Houston Dynamo
Copa Sudamericana
4 p.m. – beIN Sports/ fuboTV – Zulia vs Colón
CONCACAF League
8 p.m. – TUDN USA/ fuboTV – San Francisco vs Alianza
10 p.m. – TUDN USA/ fuboTV – Marathón vs Comunicaciones
