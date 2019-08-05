This Week's Soccer on TV

The European club season kicks into full swing this weekend, leaving this week’s soccer viewing options headlined by domestic action.

The U.S. Open Cup continues this week with Atlanta United visiting rival Orlando City in a semifinal matchup, while the second matchup features Minnesota United and Portland Timbers for the second time in a week.

Major League Soccer has just a sole midweek match with New York City FC hosting the Houston Dynamo on Thursday.

The EFL Championship opened this weekend and will continue on Monday with Derby Country visiting recently relegated Huddersfield Town.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major online streams ESPN+ and fuboTV this week:

Monday

English Football League Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Huddersfield Town vs Derby County

German 2. Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Nürnberg vs Hamburg

CONCACAF u-15 Championship

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bahamas vs USA

6:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Mexico vs El Salvador

ARGENTINA SUPER LIGA

8:10 p.m. – fuboTV – Godoy Cruz vs. Arsenal

Tuesday

English Football League Cup

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portsmouth vs Birmingham City

US Open Cup

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United

Copa MX

8 p.m. – TUDN USA/ fuboTV – Atlético Zacatepec vs Atlas

10 p.m. – TUDN USA/ fuboTV – Morelia vs Puebla

Copa Sudamericana

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Independiente vs Independiente del Valle

Wednesday

US Open Cup

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers

Copa MX

8 p.m. – TUDN USA/ fuboTV – Guadalajara vs Santos Laguna

CONCACAF League

10 p.m. – TUDN USA/ fuboTV – Deportivo Saprissa vs Bandits

USL Championship

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs Hartford Athletic

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Portland Timbers 2

11 p.m. – WatchESPN, ESPNews – Sacramento Republic FC vs Las Vegas Lights FC

Australian FFA Cup

5:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Knights vs Adelaide United

Club Friendlies

1 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Salzburg vs Real Madrid

7:30 p.m. – fuboTV / ESPN+ – Napoli vs Barcelona

CONCACAF u-15 Championship

8:55 a.m. – TUDN USA/ fuboTV – USA vs Suriname

10:55 a.m. – TUDN USA/ fuboTV – Mexico vs Curaçao

Thursday

Major League Soccer

7 p.m. – ESPN+ / fuboTV – New York City FC vs Houston Dynamo

Copa Sudamericana

4 p.m. – beIN Sports/ fuboTV – Zulia vs Colón

CONCACAF League

8 p.m. – TUDN USA/ fuboTV – San Francisco vs Alianza

10 p.m. – TUDN USA/ fuboTV – Marathón vs Comunicaciones