U.S. U-20 defender Gloster officially joins PSV

U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team product Chris Gloster has officially joined Dutch giants PSV.

The club announced they’ve signed Gloster to a three-year deal on Friday. He joins from 2. Bundesliga side Hannover, in which he appeared for both their U-19 and U-23 sides before making the switch.

“It’s a dream come true that I can sign with such a big club. I am ready for the new season,” Gloster said. “I chose Europe because they give young players more opportunities here. In America they look more at the experience and how strong you are. If you’re good enough here, it doesn’t matter how old you are.”

Gloster joins fellow U.S. U-20 product Richard Ledezma.

He made four appearances last season for Hannover’s U-19 side before being bumped up to the second team. Gloster would finish the season with 16 appearances for the second team, joining fellow international teammate Sebastian Soto.

“Football in America has been on the rise for a while and that is why we are following their national youth teams, for example, quite intensively,” John de Jong said. “That is how Chris came into the picture with us, just like Richie Ledezma, who also plays with Young PSV.”

“He is defensive aggressive in a good way and has a drive to the front,” De Jong said.

Gloster made five appearances this summer for Tab Ramos’ U-20 MNT at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.

PSV is coming off a 1-0 first leg Europa League qualifying win over Haugesund on Thursday and next hosts ADO Den Haag in Eredivisie play on Aug. 11th.