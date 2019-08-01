USWNT to conclude Victory Tour with pair of matches against South Korea

South Korea will be the U.S. Women’s National Team’s opponent for the final two matches of the 2019 Victory Tour.

U.S. Soccer announced the friendlies on Thursday which will be the final two of a five-match schedule over the next month and a half. Jill Ellis’ side will face South Korea in Charlotte on Oct. 3rd at Bank of America Stadium before concluding at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Oct. 6th.

Oct. 6th will be Ellis’ final match as USWNT head coach after she announced Wednesday she would be stepping down. Ellis led the USWNT to a pair of World Cups, a feat no other head coach has done in U.S. Soccer history. The USWNT claimed its fourth all-time World Cup title this summer after downing the Netherlands 2-0 in France.

It will be the USWNT’s first visit to Charlotte since 2000, while its match at Soldier Field will be its eighth all-time visit. The USWNT have yet to lose at Soldier Field.

The Victory Tour begins this weekend as the USWNT faces the Republic of Ireland on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. All 23 players from the World Cup winning roster will make up the roster for the Victory Tour.

Here’s the full five-match schedule:

Aug. 3rd – USWNT vs. Republic of Ireland – Rose Bowl, 10 p.m. EST

Aug. 29th – USWNT vs. Portugal – Lincoln Financial Field, 7 p.m. EST

Sept. 3rd – USWNT vs. Portugal – Allianz Field – 8 p.m. EST

Oct. 3rd – USWNT vs. South Korea – Bank of America Stadium – 8 p.m. EST

Oct. 6th – USWNT vs. South Korea – Soldier Field – 2 p.m. EST