Americans Abroad Player of the Week: Zack Steffen

Fortuna Dusseldorf may be struggling with early-season results, but Zack Steffen is continuing to be a revelation for the Bundesliga club.

The U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper turned in another outstanding performance this past weekend, even though his nine-save display couldn’t keep Fortuna Dusseldorf from suffering a 2-1 defeat against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Steffen’s latest performance earned him a place on the Bundesliga’s Team of the Week, and also earned him SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week for the second consecutive week.

Here are the other top Americans Abroad performers of the past weekend:

Eric Lichaj

The veteran fullback delivered his best performance of the early season in Hull City’s 3-0 victory against Luton, helping Hull City post its first shutout of the new campaign.

Cameron Carter-Vickers

The young central defender was Stoke City’s top defender in a 0-0 draw against Brentford. The draw helped snap a four-match losing skid for the struggling Potters, and also marked the team’s first shutout of the season.

Sergino Dest

The 18-year-old fullback continues to hold down the starting right back spot for Ajax, and was steady in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with PSV in a battle of the top two teams in the Netherlands.

Jesse Marsch

The Red Bull Salzburg manager made history recently when he became the first American to manage in the UEFA Champions League. Salzburg’s 6-2 romp over Genk. He also has Salzburg running away with the Austrian First Division, and will soon have his chance to face off against reigning Champions League title holders Liverpool.

Luca De La Torre

The young Fulham midfielder still hasn’t broken through as a first-team regular with the Cottagers, but he is enjoying a good run with Fulham’s U-23 team. He scored a pair of goals in Fulham’s U-23 win against Reading. De La Torre is still just 21, and is a player who could be poised to break out this season.