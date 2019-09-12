Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Robinson, Pulisic, and more

The EFL Championship season resumes in England this weekend and one player who is thriving is defender Antonee Robinson. Despite a drop in form for Wigan Athletic, Robinson continues to earn valuable minutes for the club in his second season.

The 22-year-old has started six matches for the Latics this season and will look to try to help them earn three points at Hull City on Saturday. Robinson will see a familiar foe on the other side of the pitch in the form of veteran defender Eric Lichaj. Robinson is one of only two Wigan defenders to start every league match so far this campaign.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic should be well rested for Chelsea as the club takes on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineaux. Danny Williams begins play with Cyprus first division side Pafos FC, while Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales return to Bundesliga play with Fortuna Dusseldorf. Duane Holmes and Derby County kick off EFL Championship play this weekend against Cardiff City.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin is OUT with injury for Newcastle United

EFL Championship

Matt Miazga and Reading face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Cardiff City on Friday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Luton Town on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Eric Lichaj and Hull City on Saturday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City face Bristol City on Saturday.

League One

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Gillingham on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Lincoln City face Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

U-23 Premier League

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Norwich City on Monday.

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Manchester United on Friday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest are off this weekend.

Germany

Bundesliga

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Zack Steffen, Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf on Friday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Khiry Shelton and Paderborn on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Koln on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Augsburg on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Union Berlin on Saturday.

Tyler Adams is OUT for RB Leipzig.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Wehen Wiesbaden on Friday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face St. Pauli on Monday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Ingolstadt on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott and Koln II face Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face Jeddeloh on Saturday.

Nick Taitague is OUT for Schalke II with injury.

u-19 bundesliga

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Viktoria Koln on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face Energie Cottbus on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Rot-Weib Oberhausen on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face Heerenveen on Saturday.

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face FC Groningen on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Utrecht on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Jong AZ on Friday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face De Graafschap on Friday.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face R. Excel Mouscron on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Antwerp on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Gazisehir on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing and AC Horsens face Sonderjyske on Friday.

Christian Cappis, Emmanuel Sabbi, Yosef Samuel, Louicius Don Deedson and Hobro face Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (INJURY) for Nordsjaelland.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Albacete on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu and Rennes face Brest on Saturday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)

Ligue 2

Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face US Orleans on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Wolfsberg on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face Norrkoping on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Goteborg on Sunday.

Superettan

Andrew Stadler and Syrianska face Frej on Saturday.

Scotland

premier league

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Motherwell on Saturday.

championship

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Ayr on Saturday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Partick Thistle on Friday.

Cyprus

First Division

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face Apollon Limassol on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Virtus Entella on Saturday.

Switzerland

swiss cup

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Winterthur on Friday.

Argentina

Superliga

Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi face Union on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Lanus on Sunday.

South Korea

K League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Gyeongnam on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Monterrey on Saturday.

Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana face Tigres on Friday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Juarez on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro are off this weekend.

Segunda MX

Tony Alfaro and Zacatepec face Zacatepec XXI on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Correcaminos on Friday.