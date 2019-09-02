Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Harkes, Robinson, and more

Ian Harkes had to wait for his first goal for Scottish second tier side Dundee United, but that wait came to an end against the club’s biggest opponent.

Harkes was forced into action in the 25th minute and ended up scoring a goal in Dundee United’s 6-2 derby win over Dundee on Friday. It was Harkes’ first goal for the club since his move last winter. The win for Dundee United kept the club in first place in the Scottish Championship and has them sitting five points clear of second place Inverness.

Elsewhere, Antonee Robinson shined for Wigan Athletic in EFL Championship play, while Josh Sargent scored his first Bundesliga goal of the new season. Alfredo Morales recorded an assist in a 2-1 loss to Fortuna Dusseldorf, with Zack Steffen manning the posts once again. Eric Lichaj returned from injury for Hull City this weekend.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Sheffield United on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin is OUT with injury for Newcastle United

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 0-0 draw with Barnsley on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 1-1 draw with Millwall on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Cardiff City on Friday.

Duane Holmes came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Derby County’s 3-0 loss to Brentford on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron did not dress in QPR’s 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress (Selection) in Stoke City’s 2-1 loss to Birmingham City on Saturday.

Matt Miazga did not dress (Injury) in Reading’s 2-0 loss to Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch started and played 63 minutes in Sunderland’s 3-0 loss to Peterborough on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Southend United’s 3-0 loss to Rochdale on Saturday.

Giles Phillips dressed but did not play in Wycombe Wanderers’ 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Jordan Adebayo-Smith did not dress in Lincoln City’s 2-0 win over Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

U-23 Premier League

Kyle Scott started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 2-1 win over Fulham on Friday.

Luca De La Torre did not dress for Fulham.

Andrija Novakovich and Reading face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Nottingham Forest’s 4-1 win over Cardiff City on Friday.

Germany

Bundesliga

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 1-1 draw with Paderborn on Saturday.

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 3-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson started and played 74 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 3-1 loss to RB Leipzig on Friday.

Zack Steffen started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes for Dusseldorf.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Josh Sargent started, scored ONE goal, and played 82 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 3-2 win over Augsburg on Sunday.

Khiry Shelton did not dress for Paderborn.

Tyler Adams is OUT for RB Leipzig.

2. Bundesliga

Bobby Wood came off the bench and played three minutes in Hamburg’s 3-0 win over Hannover on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress for Hannover on Sunday.

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-2 draw with Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started, scored ONE goal, and played 88 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 4-0 win over Sonnenhof Grobaspach on Saturday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 2-1 loss to Unterhaching on Saturday. Richards also recorded an own goal.

McKinze Gaines did not dress for Sonnenhof Grobaspach.

Timothy Tillman did not dress for Bayern II.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott dressed but did not play in Koln II’s 4-2 win over Alemannia Aachen on Saturday.

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face Hannover on Sunday.

Nick Taitague is OUT for Schalke II with injury.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 3-2 win over Club Tijuana on Saturday.

Fernando Arce dressed but did not play for Club Tijuana.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 1-1 draw with Tigres on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress in Queretaro’s 1-1 draw with Puebla on Sunday.

Segunda MX

Tony Alfaro started and played 90 minutes in Zacatepec’s 1-1 draw with Atlante on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 3-2 loss to Leones Negros on Saturday.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 mintues in Kortrijk’s 2-2 draw with Oostende on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 1-1 draw with Genk on Sunday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 1-0 win over Standard Liege on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd started and played 45 minutes in Besiktas’ 1-1 draw with Rizespor on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest started and played 65 minutes in Ajax’s 4-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Haji Wright came off the bench and played 29 minutes in VVV Venlo’s 1-0 loss to ADO Den Haag on Saturday.

Desevio Payne dressed but did not play in FC Emmen’s 3-1 loss to PEC Zwolle on Friday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma started and played 90 minutes in Jong PSV’s 3-0 loss to Jong FC Utrecht on Friday

Alex Mendez came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 3-2 win over Almere City on Friday.

Chris Gloster dressed but did not play for Jong PSV.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing started and played 90 minutes in AC Horsens’ 2-1 win over Lyngby on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 2-1 loss to Nordsjaelland on Saturday.

Christian Cappis started and played 79 minutes for Hobro.

Yosef Samuel came off the bench and played 11 minutes for Hobro.

Louicius Don Deedson dressed but did not play for Hobro.

Jonathan Amon did not dress for Nordsjaelland.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore dressed but did not play in Tenerife’s 4-0 loss to Ponferradina on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu started and played 76 minutes in Rennes’ 2-1 loss to Nice on Sunday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)

Ligue 2

Maki Tall did not dress in AC Ajaccio’s 3-1 loss to Auxerre on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown did not dress (Suspension) in Austria Wien’s 3-1 loss to Rapid Wien on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Malmo’s 5-0 win over Kalmar on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson came off the bench and played 70 minutes in Hammarby’s 2-0 loss to IFK Norrkoping on Sunday.

Superettan

Andrew Stadler did not dress in Syrianska’s 1-1 draw with Brommapojkarna on Sunday.

Scotland

premier league

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts’ 2-2 draw with Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

championship

Ian Harkes came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 65 minutes in Dundee United’s 6-2 win over Dundee FC on Friday.

James Murphy started and played 90 minutes in Arbroath’s 1-0 win over Dunfermline Athletic on Sunday.

Switzerland

pro league

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen are OFF until Sept. 13th.

Argentina

Superliga

Alan Sonora did not dress in Independiente’s 1-0 loss to Patronato de Parana on Saturday.

Joel Sonora started and played 73 minutes in Arsenal de Sarandi’s 1-0 loss to Atletico Tucuman on Sunday.

South Korea

K League

Mix Diskerud dressed but did not play in Ulsan Hyundai’s 3-3 draw with Incheon United on Sunday.