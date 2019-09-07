Mexico trounces lackluster USMNT

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The U.S. Men’s National Team played arguably the worst match of the Gregg Berhalter era on Friday, with Mexico reaffirming its place as the clear-cut king of Concacaf.
El Tri ran rampant on the USMNT at MetLife Stadium, scoring a trio of goals in a 3-0 victory.
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez broke the deadlock in the first-half, while Erick Gutierrez and Uriel Antuna each scored after the halftime break.
After an even start, it was Mexico that broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute. Jesus Corona danced past Sergino Dest on the right flank and teed up Hernandez who headed in his 52nd career goal for El Tri.
Despite having five defenders in the box, the USMNT left Hernandez alone in the center of the box to head home one of his easiest goals.
The USMNT tried to play out of the back, but were unable to truly test El Tri. Christian Pulisic had the best opportunity after Jonathan Orozco raced off his line to win a loose ball, however Mexico got back to clear the ball before Pulisic could do anything with it.
Jesus Corona was set up nicely for a possible second for Mexico, but his curler went high and into the stands.
After the break, Miles Robinson came on for his senior USMNT debut as he replaces Walker Zimmerman. The Atlanta United defender handled his first moment well as he helped defend a four-on-two counter attack by Mexico, which saw Corona miss the target from inside of the box.
Hirving Lozano came on and almost made an immediate impact, breaking free on a Mexico attack. The Napoli winger’s shot however did not trouble Steffen as it missed wide right.
Mexico continued to pressure the hosts and it paid off in the form of another second-half substitution. Erick Gutierrez benefitted from a poor pass from Steffen to slot home an insurance goal in the 78th minute.
The substitutes were at it again for Mexico as the visitors once again shredded the USMNT on a counter attack. Lozano played a through ball to Uriel Antuna who made zero mistake to score his fifth-career senior goal.
Josh Sargent was given the chance to put the USMNT on the scoreboard late from the penalty spot, but Orozco saved the striker’s effort in the bottom corner.
Mexico claimed its largest victory over the USMNT since 2009 and its second in a row this calendar year.
The USMNT will look to rebound next week in St. Louis against Uruguay.
Mexico is looking really strong this year. Even with Adams, Brooks, Altidore, Yedlin, I don’t think the U.S. is capable of putting together a team right now that can beat Mexico.
Did not like seeing Zack Steffen’s error.
Pulisic needs to take the penalty. You’re the best player on the team. When the team is down 3-0 time to put the team on your back.
The good news is a lot of the players are young and can get better individually and the team can get a lot better as a team, but it sucks not even being competitive with Mexico.
FIRE BERHALTER WHAT A DISASTER!
Whole lotta problems out there. And Was there anybody on planet earth who did not see that second goal coming? Twinkletoes Steffen is going to give up at least one howler a game if he think he can keep “playing out of the back” so recklessly.
Knives out now.
The US players played with no heart. They were overmatched and afraid. This was a demoralizing cash grab by the federation. What a joke. I’m losing interest fast. Joke of a coach.
This was not the kind of game I thought the US would play. I thought Zardes, Boyd and Trapp were especially poor and failed to get involved in the game in any meaningful positive way.
Berhalter tried to have the US play out of the back almost exclusively with short passes, that invited Mexico’s pressure and led directly to quick counters that would have resulted to even more goals if the Mexicans were better at finishing.
Were there any bright spots? Well Pulisic made a couple good dribbles beating multiple Mexican defenders, Dest did pretty well except for that one terrible time he got beat to set up the first goal, McKennie and Morales battled hard and won a lot of battles, Long did well until he got tired towards the end and was uncharacteristically caught out of position; twice, I thought Sargent did OK, despite the saved PK (but, why did he take it?).
Dude is not up for it
OUT COACHED AND OUT CLASSED
Roberto Alvarado – Cruz Azul, Chicharito – West Ham / Sevilla, Jesus Corona – Porto, Hirving Lozano – Napoli, Andrés Guardado – Betis, Héctor Herrera – Atlético Madrid, Carlos Rodríguez – Monterrey, Uriel Antuna – LA Galaxy
Christian Pulisic – Chelsea, Weston McKennie – Schalke, Alfredo Morales – Dusseldorf,
Tyler Boyd – Beşiktaş, Josh Sergent – Werder Bremen, Sergiño Dest – Ajax
Some CONCACAF teams don’t have half as much fire power but put up a better fight against Mexico. What gives??? Wow…
This wasn’t an effort issue, that mexico team is 3 goals better than our US team. We need to stop catering to the clubs, we get such limited times with our A group and we never see that group play together, it’s always these constant lackluster groups until big WCQ and tournament games, then we wonder “ohhh it looks like theyve never played together”. That being said:
PROs:
long and cannon impressed me again, also thought morales for the most part was good.
CONs:
-zimmerman was terrible, awful defending, distribution. We have other options to look at there, miazga, robinson, alvarado, maybe even opara
-steffens distribution was terrible, again, that better improve in germany, and for the nats we need to stop playing him the ball as often cause best case scenario its an opposing throw
-dest is super raw, as we expected, but definitely a solid prospect
-not gonna hate on trapp and zardes as much as most but i would just rather see guys like sargent and yueill get time over him
-boyd was pretty awful as well, dont know what that was about
If I was a ticket buyer in St. Louis I’d demand my money back for sending back 4 euro based players, youre essentially getting a B team, thats not what you pay for. I kinda get morales and steffen going but schalke and chelsea can get over having pulisic and mckennie coming back in.
Also I just don’t think this berhalter “system” works, in 2 main spots
1. The game is moving away from these game control CDM, look at even the best to do it, Busquets, against quick attacking teams they get exposed, that’s why I’m not quite sure why were starting up this thing. Adams should be playing there when healthy
2. The number 9 needs to stay higher, like yeah thats cool zardes is coming back and getting stuck in, but even if he wins the ball or it falls to another nat, theres no outlet, theres no top to send the ball to, thus continually building up the pressure.
RANT OVER
Fire Beerholder before it’s too late…
