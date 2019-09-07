Mexico trounces lackluster USMNT

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The U.S. Men’s National Team played arguably the worst match of the Gregg Berhalter era on Friday, with Mexico reaffirming its place as the clear-cut king of Concacaf.

El Tri ran rampant on the USMNT at MetLife Stadium, scoring a trio of goals in a 3-0 victory.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez broke the deadlock in the first-half, while Erick Gutierrez and Uriel Antuna each scored after the halftime break.

After an even start, it was Mexico that broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute. Jesus Corona danced past Sergino Dest on the right flank and teed up Hernandez who headed in his 52nd career goal for El Tri.

Despite having five defenders in the box, the USMNT left Hernandez alone in the center of the box to head home one of his easiest goals.

The USMNT tried to play out of the back, but were unable to truly test El Tri. Christian Pulisic had the best opportunity after Jonathan Orozco raced off his line to win a loose ball, however Mexico got back to clear the ball before Pulisic could do anything with it.

Jesus Corona was set up nicely for a possible second for Mexico, but his curler went high and into the stands.

After the break, Miles Robinson came on for his senior USMNT debut as he replaces Walker Zimmerman. The Atlanta United defender handled his first moment well as he helped defend a four-on-two counter attack by Mexico, which saw Corona miss the target from inside of the box.

Hirving Lozano came on and almost made an immediate impact, breaking free on a Mexico attack. The Napoli winger’s shot however did not trouble Steffen as it missed wide right.

Mexico continued to pressure the hosts and it paid off in the form of another second-half substitution. Erick Gutierrez benefitted from a poor pass from Steffen to slot home an insurance goal in the 78th minute.

The substitutes were at it again for Mexico as the visitors once again shredded the USMNT on a counter attack. Lozano played a through ball to Uriel Antuna who made zero mistake to score his fifth-career senior goal.

Josh Sargent was given the chance to put the USMNT on the scoreboard late from the penalty spot, but Orozco saved the striker’s effort in the bottom corner.

Mexico claimed its largest victory over the USMNT since 2009 and its second in a row this calendar year.

The USMNT will look to rebound next week in St. Louis against Uruguay.