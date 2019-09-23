MLS Video Rewind: Martinez injured, DCU and Red Bulls roll, and more

shares
By: Ives Galarcep | 9 minutes ago
Atlanta United captain Michael Parkhurst will officially retire at the end of the 2019 MLS season.
