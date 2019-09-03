SBISoccer.com

SBI QOTD: Which USMNT young player would you most like to see start vs. Mexico?

SBI QOTD: Which USMNT young player would you most like to see start vs. Mexico?

Featured

SBI QOTD: Which USMNT young player would you most like to see start vs. Mexico?

By 38 minutes ago

By: |

The U.S. Men’s National Team are back in action this Friday night against Concacaf rivals Mexico at Metlife Stadium.

Gregg Berhalter’s side will try to rebound from a 1-0 Gold Cup finals loss to El Tri this summer. It will be the second meeting between the two teams this calendar year and should provide plenty of drama and excitement.

Several young players got called into this camp by Berhalter for the first time, while others are returning after not featuring since before the Gold Cup. Wingback Sergino Dest has been starring for Ajax in domestic play, which warranted him his first senior call-up. Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson has been one of the better centerbacks in MLS this season, while Werder Bremen striker Josh Sargent comes in after scoring his first league goal of the new season.

All three will be looking to get on the field against Mexico in the first of two friendlies in four days. The match against Mexico should provide the USMNT with a good test as they try to continue progressing under Berhalter.

With Dest, Robinson, and Sargent all available for Friday’s match, SBI wants to know which young player would you most like to see start against El Tri?

Share your thoughts below.

, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

16hr

As players arrive for training for the international break, it will be a slower week ahead of a very busy weekend across the world of soccer. However, there’s still something to enjoy every day this week as Copa (…)

More SBI
Home