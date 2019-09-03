SBI QOTD: Which USMNT young player would you most like to see start vs. Mexico?

The U.S. Men’s National Team are back in action this Friday night against Concacaf rivals Mexico at Metlife Stadium.

Gregg Berhalter’s side will try to rebound from a 1-0 Gold Cup finals loss to El Tri this summer. It will be the second meeting between the two teams this calendar year and should provide plenty of drama and excitement.

Several young players got called into this camp by Berhalter for the first time, while others are returning after not featuring since before the Gold Cup. Wingback Sergino Dest has been starring for Ajax in domestic play, which warranted him his first senior call-up. Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson has been one of the better centerbacks in MLS this season, while Werder Bremen striker Josh Sargent comes in after scoring his first league goal of the new season.

All three will be looking to get on the field against Mexico in the first of two friendlies in four days. The match against Mexico should provide the USMNT with a good test as they try to continue progressing under Berhalter.

With Dest, Robinson, and Sargent all available for Friday’s match, SBI wants to know which young player would you most like to see start against El Tri?

Share your thoughts below.