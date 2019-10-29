SBISoccer.com

Americans Abroad Rewind: Pulisic shines, Brooks returns, and why Alvarado deserves a USMNT look

Americans Abroad Rewind: Pulisic shines, Brooks returns, and why Alvarado deserves a USMNT look

Americans Abroad

Americans Abroad Rewind: Pulisic shines, Brooks returns, and why Alvarado deserves a USMNT look

By 3 hours ago

By: |

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

1d

There will be plenty of soccer to enjoy on TV and major streaming services this week as the FIFA U-17 World Cup, European Cup competitions, and MLS Cup Playoffs take centerstage. Wednesday’s (…)

2d

Home-field advantage played a part once again in this year’s National Women’s Soccer League postseason. After winning on home turf last week, finalists North Carolina Courage and the Chicago Red Stars did (…)

More SBI
Home