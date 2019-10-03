Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Yedlin, Lichaj, and more

DeAndre Yedlin returned to the pitch for Newcastle United last weekend in a lopsided loss at Leicester City. The U.S. Men’s National Team veteran will now seek his first start of the season this weekend, as the Magpies face Manchester United.

Yedlin was named to Gregg Berhalter’s roster for upcoming matches against Cuba and Canada in the Concacaf Nations League. The 26-year-old played 16 minutes at the King Power Stadium last week, but was unable to help his side avoid a 5-0 loss in Leicester. Yedlin made 29 league appearances for the Magpies last season and will aim to fight off Javier Manquillo in Steve Bruce’s starting XI.

Elsewhere, Eric Lichaj and Hull City face a Yorkshire Derby away at Huddersfield Town. Tim Ream and Fulham face Charlton Athletic at home, while Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic travel to Sheffield Wednesday. Sergino Dest and Ajax take a trip to Den Haag following midweek Champions League play.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Timothy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt in Bundesliga play. Christian Pulisic and Chelsea take a trip to Southampton in the Premier League with the 21-year-old aiming for his first Premier League minutes in a month.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Southampton on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Manchester United on Sunday.

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City face Swansea City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Luton Town on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Bristol City on Saturday.

League One

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Coventry City on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Lincoln City on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Peterborough on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face Gillingham on Saturday.

FA Cup qualifying

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Boston United face Sutton Coldfield Town on Saturday.

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Everton on Sunday.

U-23 Premier League

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Hull City on Friday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Zack Steffen and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Hertha Berlin on Friday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Union Berlin on Sunday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Koln on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Khiry Shelton and Paderborn face Mainz on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson is OUT for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Alfredo Morales is OUT for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Bobby Wood and Hamburg on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Zwickau on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Ingolstadt on Saturday.

Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman, and Taylor Booth face Eintracht Braunschweig on Sunday.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott and Koln II face Wattenscheid on Saturday.

Blaine Ferri, Malik McLemore and Greuther Furth II face Eichstatt on Saturday.

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face Heider on Saturday.

Nick Taitague is OUT for Schalke II with injury.

u-19 bundesliga

The U-19 Bundesliga is off until Oct. 19th.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face ADO Den Haag on Sunday.

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face PSV on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Heracles on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Volendam on Friday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face FC Eindhoven on Friday.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Gent on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Sporting Charleroi on Friday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Alanyaspor on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Odense on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Yosef Samuel, Louicius Don Deedson and Hobro face Aalborg on Saturday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Lyngby on Friday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Extremadura on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu and Rennes face Stade Reims on Sunday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)

Ligue 2

Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face Lorient on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Sturm Graz on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg face Rheindorf Altach on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Lamia on Monday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face Goteborg on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Djurgarden on Sunday.

Superettan

Andrew Stadler and Syrianska face Orgryte on Sunday.

Scotland

premier league

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face Kevin Silva and Hearts on Saturday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face Hamilton Academic on Sunday.

championship

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Alloa Athletic on Friday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Dundee FC on Saturday.

Portugal

Campeonato nacional de juniores

Johan Gomez and Porto U-19’s face Rio Ave on Sunday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face Omonia Nicosia on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Salernitana on Sunday.

Switzerland

pro league

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Basel on Sunday.

Argentina

Superliga

Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi face Argentinos Juniors on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Velez Sarsfield on Sunday.

South Korea

K League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Pohang Steelers on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Morelia on Friday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Veracruz on Saturday.

Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana face Atlas on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Monterrey on Sunday.

ascenso MX

Tony Alfaro and Zacatepec face Venados on Friday.

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Cimarrones de Sonora on Sunday.