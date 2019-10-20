Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Dest, Robinson, and more

Sergino Dest continued his strong start with Eredivisie outfit Ajax with a two-assist performance on Saturday.

It was Dest’s first points of the league season with helped the defending league champs to a 2-1 road win over RKC Waalwijk. Dest’s first assist came in the 46th minute as he sent a cross towards the back post. Dusan Tadic finished from close range to give Ajax a 1-0 advantage. With his team fighting late to grab a winning goal, Dest was in the right spot once again finding Quincy Promes in the 76th minute, who then rifled a shot into the top corner for an important three points.

The 18-year-old also finished with an 83% passing completion rate, eight won duels, four successful tackles, one interception, and three recoveries.

Dest and Ajax will now prepare for a UEFA Champions League home showdown with Christian Pulisic and Chelsea on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Antonee Robinson helped Wigan Athletic to a shutout win over Nottingham Forest. Matt Miazga scored a game winning stoppage-time goal for Reading, Christian Pulisic played a major part in Chelsea’s home win over Newcastle United, and Josh Sargent scored for Werder Bremen.

Zack Steffen only needed to make one save to help Fortuna Dusseldorf to a shutout win over Mainz. Mix Diskerud scored for Ulsan Hyundai in their road victory. Cameron Carter-Vickers helped Stoke City shutout Fulham 2-0 at home for an important league win.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes for Newcastle United.

EFL Championship

Matt Miazga started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 1-0 win over Preston North End on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 3-2 loss to QPR on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes for QPR.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 loss to Stoke City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes for Stoke City.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Duane Holmes came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Derby County’s 3-0 loss to Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

League One

Matthew Olosunde started and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 2-1 loss to Oxford United on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch dressed but did not play in Sunderland’s 1-0 loss to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Giles Phillips dressed but did not play for Wycombe Wanderers.

Charlie Kelman did not dress in Southend United’s 1-1 draw with Tranmere Rovers on Friday.

FA Cup qualifying

Jordan Adebayo–Smith dressed but did not play in Boston United’s 1-0 win over Hednesford Town on Saturday.

U-23 Premier League

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Aston Villa on Monday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Sunderland on Monday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Josh Sargent started, scored ONE goal, and played 74 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Zack Steffen started, made ONE save, and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 1-0 win over Mainz on Saturday.

John Brooks dressed but did not play in Wolfsburg’s 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

Khiry Shelton dressed but did not play in Paderborn’s 3-0 loss to Koln on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales did not dress for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Tyler Adams did not dress for RB Leipzig.

Fabian Johnson is OUT for Borussia Monchengladbach.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-0 win over Dynamo Dresden on Friday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Arminia Bielefeld on Monday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress in Hannover’s 0-0 draw with Osnabruck on Sunday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started, scored ONE goal, and played 74 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 4-0 win over Waldhof Mannheim on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 1-1 draw with Preussen Munster on Saturday.

Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman, and Taylor Booth did not dress in Bayern Munich II’s 3-0 loss to Zwickau on Sunday.

Regionalliga

Blaine Ferri started and played 83 minutes in Greuther Furth II’s 2-0 win over 1860 Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Malik McLemore started and played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth II.

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

Brady Scott and Koln II are OFF.

Nick Taitague is OUT for Schalke II with injury.

u-19 Bundesliga

Ulysses Llanez came off the bench, scored TWO goals, and played 31 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-2 win over Union Berlin on Saturday.

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Matthew Hoppe and Schalke on Sunday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson and FC Energie Cottbus face Magdeburg on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest started, registered TWO assists, and played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 2-1 win over RKC Waalwijk on Saturday.

Haji Wright started and played 56 minutes in VVV Venlo’s 4-0 loss to Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 2-1 win over Fortuna Sittard on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster did not dress in Jong PSV’s 1-0 loss to NEC Nijmegen on Friday.

Josh Pynadath came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 3-2 loss to Jong AZ on Friday.

Alex Mendez did not dress for Jong Ajax.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 2-0 win over Zulte Waregem on Saturday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Kenny Saief and Anderlecht on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 1-0 win over Royan Excel Mouscron on Friday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd dressed but did not play in Besiktas 0-0 draw with Ankaragucu on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing started, made THREE saves, and played 90 minutes in Horsens’ 1-0 win over Hobro on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis both started and played 90 minutes for Hobro.

Yosef Samuel dressed but did not play for Hobro.

Louicius Don Deedson did not dress for Hobro.

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 4-1 win over Sonderjyske on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Racing Santander on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan–Siebatcheu and Rennes face Monaco on Sunday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)

Ligue 2

Maki Tall did not dress in AC Ajaccio’s 0-0 draw with Nancy on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer–Brown and Austria Wien face SKN St. Poelten on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg drew 1-1 with Sturm Graz on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 55 minutes in Panetolikos’ 2-2 draw with AE Larissa on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Hammarby’s 2-0 win over Malmo on Sunday.

Romain Gall dressed but did not play for Malmo.

Superettan

Andrew Stadler and Syrianska face Osters IF on Monday.

Scotland

premier league

Niko Hamalainen started and played 90 minutes in Kilmarnock’s 2-1 win over Livingston on Saturday.

Matt Polster dressed but did not play in Rangers’ 1-1 draw with Hearts on Sunday.

Kevin Silva did not dress for Hearts.

championship

Ian Harkes started and played 59 minutes in Dundee United’s 4-0 loss to Queen of the South on Saturday.

James Murphy did not dress in Arbroath’s 1-0 win over Greenock Morton on Saturday.

Portugal

Campeonato nacional de juniores

Johan Gomez and Porto U-19’s face Aves on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face Olympiakos Nicosia on Sunday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Livorno on Monday.

Switzerland

pro league

Jonathan Klinsmann dressed but did not play in St. Gallen’s 2-1 win over Servette on Sunday.

Argentina

Superliga

Joel Sonora dressed but did not play in Arsenal de Sarandi’s 3-3 draw with River Plate on Friday.

Alan Sonora dressed but did not play in Independiente’s 1-0 loss to Argentinos Juniors on Saturday.

South Korea

K League

Mix Diskerud started, scored ONE goal, and played 85 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 2-1 win over Daegu on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 2-2 draw with Club America on Saturday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Pumas on Sunday.

Fernando Arce started and played 85 minutes in Club Tijuana’s 4-1 loss to Santos Laguna on Friday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Atletico de San Luis on Sunday.

ascenso MX

Tony Alfaro dressed but did not play in Zacatepec’s 0-0 draw with Cimarrones de Sonora on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa’s scheduled match with Atlante was postponed on Thursday.