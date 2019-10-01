Klinsmann: Nations League is a waste of time

Former U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Jurgen Klinsmann isn’t a fan of the Concacaf Nations League.
The competition, which begins for the USMNT this month in matches against Cuba and Canada, is a new tournament which will serve as qualification for the future Concacaf Gold Cups and allow teams to fight for promotion and relegation amongst their groups. Klinsmann, who served as USMNT boss from 2011-16, feels it’s a waste of time in regards to the level of competition compared to other possible friendlies that could prepare teams for international competitions.
“It’s a waste of time, I’m telling you,” Klinsmann said in an interview with ESPN. “It’s a waste of time because you that need [that competition] as a country. I mean talking about Mexico, everyone is hoping for the fifth game in the World Cup. You’re not reaching that fifth game in the World Cup if you play the teams you are playing now in the Nations League in CONCACAF. You are not.”
“Because you need to play Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Holland and England. That is your competition. And when you have an opening for a national team window and you can maybe make one or two friendly games, you need to play Argentina or Germany and not a CONCACAF team.”
The USMNT are the second ranked team in Concacaf, following their Gold Cup Finals loss this summer to Mexico. Gregg Berhalter’s side have four matches in the competition over the next two months and will be chasing current Group A leaders Canada, who defeated Cuba twice in September.
It may not bring the glitz and glamour that other international tournaments do, but it’s a way for National Teams to retain that competitive nature over each international break. Fellow League A favorites Mexico, Costa Rica, and Honduras also begin play in their respective groups this month along with the USMNT. Despite it being the inaugural edition of the tournament, Klinsmann isn’t viewing it as close as opportunities to play the heavyweights of Europe, South America, and other federations in friendlies.
“I think the biggest challenge for the United States, or even Mexico or Costa Rica, for the key countries in this region, is you don’t really have the highest competition outside,” Klinsmann said. “That means when you play just within your own system, you don’t have the big matches against European countries or South American countries in order to grow your program, in order to grow your players.”
“So literally when you are kind of locked into CONCACAF and you don’t play Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Chile every year, or you don’t play Holland, Germany, England, Spain, Italy every year, you have no chance to grow. And that’s what I always said, you have to leave this region here in order to make your program better, to improve your players. And this a big, big handicap for all the players and all the programs, if it’s Mexico, Costa Rica or the United States.”
The USMNT remain favorites to top Group A over the likes of Canada and Cuba, despite the matches taking place during the busy period of domestic seasons. Berhalter’s side host Cuba on Oct. 11th at D.C. United’s Audi Field before traveling to BMO Field for their first date with Canada on Oct. 15th.
Coming from a coach who couldn’t tie costa Rica in qualifying beat Mexico at home during qualifying and lost to jamaica in gold cup semis. What about brazil 2014 where concacaf teams did fairly well. At the end of the day it’s about team style of play and how well they adapt and deploy that system as any major tournament goes on not who you played in friendlies!
““So literally when you are kind of locked into CONCACAF (playing and losing to inferior opponents) and you don’t play Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Chile every year, or you don’t play Holland, Germany, England, Spain, Italy every year, you have no chance to grow”…..in other words you END UP FIELDING PLAYERS LIKE WIL TRAPP, GYASI ZARDES, CRISTIAN ROLDAN, MICHAEL BRADLEY 0.5, thinking you have a team, then wonder why you get destroyed when you go up against a formattable opponent. Hahahaha we hear you Klinsy, loud and clear 😆🤣
I agree with him in this case.
well, his story never changes even when our situation does. i think he’s on his own special planet. we can’t beat Mexico so the traditional “we’re better than our region” arrogance rings hollow. right now we need to beat our region first before getting all uppity. and if scheduling the best made us better then the buzzsaw sarachan was put through last year should have made us awesome. it didn’t. i think JK confuses what might be good for a veteran team with a stable corps of players who know their roles in a tailored system, eg, USA in 2009-10, with the stripped-to-the-studs do-over we have, playing with less than their best players in a forced formation.
part of me wants to chest thump and act like canada and cuba are beneath us but i think BMO away will actually be a contest we will have to earn. at which point in practical terms JK’s abstracted theory evaporates………..i also think his blind spot that there are plenty of teams worth playing from africa and asia is odd from a guy with an asian wife. ghana was a rival for a while. we used to play korea and japan.
Don’t you miss having this guy around? Especially in light of the current MLS/SUM folks in charge
nope
