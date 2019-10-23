Report: McKennie dealing with calf injury following USMNT duty

Weston McKennie is reportedly dealing with an injury following his pair of appearances for the U.S. Men’s National Team this month.

According to Liga Insider, McKennie recently underwent an MRI for a slight calf injury that forced him to miss Schalke’s 2-0 loss to Hoffenheim over the weekend. It is also unclear whether the 21-year-old will be fit for Schalke’s Revierderby against Borussia Dortmund this weekend.

“We have hope in Suat [Serdar] and Weston [McKennie] that they are ready for the derby, but that can not be confirmed to 100 percent,”Schalke manager David Wagner said in relation to the pair of players.

McKennie scored a pair of goals for the USMNT in a 7-0 thrashing of Cuba in Concacaf Nations League play, but was ineffective in a 2-0 defeat to Canada four days later.

McKennie has played a consistent role for Wagner’s side this season, featuring in seven Bundesliga matches. He last appeared on October 5 in a 1-1 home draw against Cologne, playing 45 minutes.

Schalke are currently sitting in seventh place with 14 points through their opening eight matches. A home date with third-place Dortmund will be the marquee matchup in Germany this weekend, but McKennie’s absence could leave the Gelsenkirchen side with a huge hole in midfield.