USMNT vs. Cuba: SBI Match Night Commentary

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Men’s National Team takes on Cuba tonight (7:30 p.m., FS1) in the opening match of its Concacaf Nations League campaign at Audi Field.

The Americans enter on a three-match winless skid as they continue to work on the evolution of their playing system under head coach Gregg Berhalter. September’s 3-0 loss to Mexico was a low point, but a subsequent 1-1 draw with Uruguay offered some sense of optimism.

October’s Nations League matches offer Berhalter and his team a chance to continue improving on the style of play, with the Cuba match presenting a good opportunity to show off the progress Berhalter believes has been made.

Here’s the lineup facing Cuba:

SBI will be providing live commentary in the comments section below, so feel to follow along, and share your own thoughts and opinions with us.

Enjoy the action.

  • Gomer Pyle

    Great stuff. Pulisic has to be chomping at the bit to get a goal out there. Space all over the place out there.

  • beachbum

    Yuell another who is literally unmarked when he touches the ball, and delivering beautiful balls, but unmarked

  • beachbum

    getting in the gaps between the wingbacks and CBs for Cuba. McKennie literally unmarkerd when he comes forward into those gaps

  • Ives Galarcep

    GOAL #USMNT !! That didn’t take long. Weston McKennie nets the opener just 32 seconds in. Jordan Morris with the service, finds McKennie on the back post for the finish. 1-0 USA

