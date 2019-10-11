USMNT vs. Cuba: SBI Match Night Commentary

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Men’s National Team takes on Cuba tonight (7:30 p.m., FS1) in the opening match of its Concacaf Nations League campaign at Audi Field.

The Americans enter on a three-match winless skid as they continue to work on the evolution of their playing system under head coach Gregg Berhalter. September’s 3-0 loss to Mexico was a low point, but a subsequent 1-1 draw with Uruguay offered some sense of optimism.

October’s Nations League matches offer Berhalter and his team a chance to continue improving on the style of play, with the Cuba match presenting a good opportunity to show off the progress Berhalter believes has been made.

Here’s the lineup facing Cuba:

Enjoy the action.