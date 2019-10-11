USMNT vs. Cuba: SBI Match Night Commentary

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Men’s National Team takes on Cuba tonight (7:30 p.m., FS1) in the opening match of its Concacaf Nations League campaign at Audi Field.
The Americans enter on a three-match winless skid as they continue to work on the evolution of their playing system under head coach Gregg Berhalter. September’s 3-0 loss to Mexico was a low point, but a subsequent 1-1 draw with Uruguay offered some sense of optimism.
October’s Nations League matches offer Berhalter and his team a chance to continue improving on the style of play, with the Cuba match presenting a good opportunity to show off the progress Berhalter believes has been made.
Here’s the lineup facing Cuba:
SBI will be providing live commentary in the comments section below, so feel to follow along, and share your own thoughts and opinions with us.
Enjoy the action.
Great stuff. Pulisic has to be chomping at the bit to get a goal out there. Space all over the place out there.
LikeLike
Yuell another who is literally unmarked when he touches the ball, and delivering beautiful balls, but unmarked
LikeLike
getting in the gaps between the wingbacks and CBs for Cuba. McKennie literally unmarkerd when he comes forward into those gaps
LikeLike
The only question now is will McKennie break the career goals scored record tonight?
LikeLike
Fastest Hat-trick in US history from start of whistle by McKennie. Wow ⚽ 🔥✌
LikeLike
GOAL #USMNT !! That didn’t take long. Weston McKennie nets the opener just 32 seconds in. Jordan Morris with the service, finds McKennie on the back post for the finish. 1-0 USA
LikeLike