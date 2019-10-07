Zimmerman withdraws from USMNT camp due to injury

Walker Zimmerman has been forced to withdraw from U.S. Men’s National Team duty due to injury.

U.S. Soccer announced the news on Monday following Zimmerman’s injury in Sunday’s MLS regular season finale with LAFC. Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson has been added to Gregg Berhalter’s squad in place of Zimmerman, after originally being named to the U.S. Under-23 roster.

Zimmerman was injured in the 66th minute of LAFC’s match against the Colorado Rapids. He made 25 league appearances for the Supporters’ Shield winners this season, scoring one goal and adding one assist.

Zimmerman was expected to fight for starting minutes in this month’s Concacaf Nations League matches against Cuba and Canada.

In addition, USMNT and Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore will be evaluated following his injury in yesterday’s win over the Columbus Crew.

The USMNT faces Cuba on Friday in D.C. before traveling next week to face Canada at BMO Field.