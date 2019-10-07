SBISoccer.com

Zimmerman withdraws from USMNT camp due to injury

Zimmerman withdraws from USMNT camp due to injury

Walker Zimmerman has been forced to withdraw from U.S. Men’s National Team duty due to injury.

U.S. Soccer announced the news on Monday following Zimmerman’s injury in Sunday’s MLS regular season finale with LAFC. Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson has been added to Gregg Berhalter’s squad in place of Zimmerman, after originally being named to the U.S. Under-23 roster.

Zimmerman was injured in the 66th minute of LAFC’s match against the Colorado Rapids. He made 25 league appearances for the Supporters’ Shield winners this season, scoring one goal and adding one assist.

Zimmerman was expected to fight for starting minutes in this month’s Concacaf Nations League matches against Cuba and Canada.

In addition, USMNT and Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore will be evaluated following his injury in yesterday’s win over the Columbus Crew.

The USMNT faces Cuba on Friday in D.C. before traveling next week to face Canada at BMO Field.

  • James Knowles

    Ventura Alvarado is captaining Necaxa to second place in Liga MX (a better league than MLS)…. So what exactly should he do to make himself known to Berhalter? Like, if not that, what does it take? This is so frustrating.

    • The Imperative Voice

      to me there is a hint that at least one chunk of the so-called U23s is actually a B team. it’s not one of a few older players including alvarado. it’s a guy who in theory is necessary to a U23 camp, already called there. that suggests, along with him calling people for U23 who likely won’t get released, that it is serving both as true U23 — at positions like keeper — but also as B team sop to ambitious players he doesn’t yet rate enough.

