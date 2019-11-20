2020 MLS All-Star Game to be held in L.A., team will face Liga MX counterparts

The 2020 MLS All-Star Game will be held in Los Angeles.

MLS announced the news on Wednesday, in which Banc of California Stadium will host the summer game. LAFC head coach Bob Bradley will manage the MLS All-Stars, who will take on a group of Liga MX All-Stars. The match is set to take place on July 29th and be broadcasted on ESPN and Univision..

“We are so pleased to bring the 2020 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target to Los Angeles, one of the great soccer markets in North America,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “As we celebrate our 25th season, we wanted to deliver an unique and unprecedented format for our annual All-Star Game. Our first ever game between the best of MLS and Liga MX’s top players is the perfect way to build on the growing relationship between the two top soccer leagues in the region.”