Report: MLS All-Stars to face Liga MX counterparts in Los Angeles in 2020

With United States and Mexico All-Star Teams set to do battle, it continues a rivalry between the countries The introduction of the Campeones Cup sees both MLS and Liga MX sides face off with both countries grabbing one of the wins since the start in 2018.

Tigres defeated Toronto FC in 2018 at BMO Field, before Atlanta United knocked off Club America in this year’s edition.

Also, the inaugural Leagues Cup took place this year with Cruz Azul claiming the title. The field will be expanded to 16 teams in 2020, which will see other teams from each country get a crack at the trophy.