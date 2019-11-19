Report: MLS All-Stars to face Liga MX counterparts in Los Angeles in 2020

The 2020 MLS All-Star Game will reportedly be held in Los Angeles.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Banc of California Stadium will host the summer game with the MLS All-Stars takes on a group of Liga MX All-Stars. The match is set to take place on July 29th, with an official announcement set to come on Wednesday.
MLS commissioner Don Garber, Liga MX executive president Enrique Bonilla, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, former U.S. Men’s National Team star Landon Donovan and former Mexico National Team player Pavel Pardo are all expected to be in attendance.
The U.S. Men’s National Team delivered a big win against Canada on Friday, but that victory will quickly become irrelevant if it isn’t followed up with a win on Tuesday against Cuba. Gregg Berhalter (…)
Lynden Gooch is expected to remain sidelined when Sunderland returns to EFL League One action this weekend. The 23-year-old was injured in Sunderland’s 5-0 win over Tranmere Rovers back on Oct. 22nd and has (…)
A week after fellow 2020 MLS debutants Inter Miami announced its first home match, Nashville SC has followed suit. The club announced Monday they will host Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium on Feb. 29th in their (…)
International duty rolls on this week with several more sides punching their tickets into the 2020 European Tournament. Several teams qualified this weekend such as England, Croatia, Sweden, Finland, and (…)
The U.S. Under-16 Boys National team earned a win and bragging rights on Saturday night after downing the Under-17 Men’s National Team 2-0 in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. Seattle Sounders product Sota Kitahara and (…)
The U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team ended its November schedule on a winning note thanks to a four-goal second half on Sunday. A 4-0 win over the Canary Islands saw Sebastian Saucedo, Brooks Lennon, and (…)
Aaron Long is reportedly being scouted by a pair of European sides. According to Sky Sports, English Premier League side Southampton and Ligue 1 outfit Marseille are after the New York Red Bulls and U.S. (…)
