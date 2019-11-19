SBISoccer.com

Report: MLS All-Stars to face Liga MX counterparts in Los Angeles in 2020

The 2020 MLS All-Star Game will reportedly be held in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Banc of California Stadium will host the summer game with the MLS All-Stars takes on a group of Liga MX All-Stars. The match is set to take place on July 29th, with an official announcement set to come on Wednesday.

MLS commissioner Don Garber, Liga MX executive president Enrique Bonilla, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, former U.S. Men’s National Team star Landon Donovan and former Mexico National Team player Pavel Pardo are all expected to be in attendance.

