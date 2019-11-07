Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: McKennie squares off with Morales in Gelsenkirchen, and more

A pair of U.S. Men’s National Team players will meet in Gelsenkirchen for Bundesliga action.

Weston McKennie and Schalke take on Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf in their final domestic match before the international break. Zack Steffen will miss out due to knee tendinitis, which has also caused him to miss out on upcoming USMNT duty.

Schalke sits sixth in the league table, knowing a win paired with other results could see them move as high as second heading into a break. McKennie has returned to first team action after reportedly dealing with an injury following USMNT duty in October.

As for Dusseldorf, they are riding high after a Rhein Derby win over FC Koln last weekend. Morales made his first club start since the October international break and has been rewarded with a call back into the USMNT. The midfield battle between Morales and McKennie will be an entertaining one to watch this weekend.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea host Crystal Palace in a London derby while DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United host AFC Bournemouth. Ian Harkes and Dundee United take on Dundee FC in a local derby showdown. Julian Green continues his positive season with Greuther Furth against Sandhausen, while Ventura Alvarado aims to get back into Necaxa’s starting lineup against San Luis.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Bournemouth on Saturday.

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face

Tim Ream and Fulham face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City face Barnsley on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Brentford on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Luton Town on Saturday.

League One

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Tranmere Rovers on Sunday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman is OUT (Injury) for Southend United.

fa cup

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Boston United face Carshalton Athletic on Saturday.

premier league cup u-23

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Doncaster Rovers on Monday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Watford on Sunday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Freiburg on Sunday.

Khiry Shelton and Paderborn face Augsburg on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson is OUT for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Zack Steffen is OUT for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Sandhausen on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face FC Heidenheim on Sunday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face 1860 Munich on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Waldhof Mannheim on Saturday.

Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman and Bayern Munich II face Magdeburg on Sunday.

Regionalliga

Blaine Ferri, Malik McLemore and Greuther Furth II face FC Schweinfurt on Saturday.

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face SC Weiche Flensburg on Saturday.

Brady Scott and Koln II face Schalke on Saturday.

u-19 Bundesliga

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich face Kickers Offenbach on Sunday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Bochum on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson and FC Energie Cottbus face Hannover on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face FC Utrecht on Sunday.

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face Heracles on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Telstar on Friday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face FC Den Bosch on Friday.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Royal Antwerp on Sunday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Zulte Waregem on Friday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Denizlispor on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Silkeborg on Saturday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Yosef Samuel, Louicius Don Deedson and Hobro face Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Girona on Friday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu and Rennes face Amiens on Sunday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)

Ligue 2

Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face Guingamp on Saturday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Mattersburg on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg face Wolfsberger on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face NFC Volos on Saturday.

Sweden

The Allsvenskan and Superettan seasons are on break.

Scotland

premier league

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face Livingston on Sunday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face St. Mirren on Saturday.

championship

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Dundee FC on Friday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Inverness CT on Saturday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face Enosis Paralimni on Sunday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Chievo Verona on Sunday.

Switzerland

pro league

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Young Boys on Sunday.

Argentina

superLIGA

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Godoy Cruz on Saturday.

Joel Sonora and Arsenal Sarandi are off until Nov. 24th.

South Korea

The K-League is off until Nov. 23rd.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face San Luis on Saturday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Toluca on Saturday.

Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana face Monterrey on Friday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Guadalajara on Saturday.

ascenso MX

Tony Alfaro and Zacatepec face Cafetaleros on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Mineros on Thursday.